APS Recruitment 2020 Process Started at awesindia.com, Apply for PGT and TGT Posts

Army Welfare Education Society has started the recruitment for various vacancies available with the different branches of Army Public School for the year 2020. Army Welfare Education Society is responsible for the management of different branches of the Army Public School across the country.

Under the ongoing recruitment drive, vacancies have been advertised for the posts of Postgraduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teachers and Primary Teachers.

It is essential that the interested candidates properly understand the eligibility criteria and match their profile with the eligibility criteria before applying.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria specified for the ongoing recruitment campaign for Army Public School as conducted by Army Welfare Education Society is as follows: –

Candidates who wish to apply for the profile of primary teacher must have completed his/her graduation from a recognized university. Along with being a graduate, the candidate must have received at least 50% in the CSB. The candidate must also possess a diploma in education or a B.Ed degree. Candidates who wish to apply for the profile of Trained Graduate Teacher must have completed graduation in the concerned subject from a recognized university of India. Along with being a graduate, the candidate should have received at least 50% in the CSB. The candidate should also have completed a B.Ed degree. Candidates interested in applying to the postgraduate teacher’s job should be a postgraduate in the concerned subject and a degree of B.Ed. Along with being a graduate, the candidate should have received at least 50% in the CSB. Alternatively, he can be a postgraduate in Physical education with at least 50% score in CSB. For all the above-mentioned posts, the candidate should be of 40 years of age at maximum.

24th December 2019 is the last date for submission of the completed application forms. The posts are vacant in the Cantonments and Military Station under the Army Welfare Education Society over a total 137 school all over India.

The forms should be filled with extreme care and should be submitted before the last date of submission. Interested candidates should hurry up as soon as possible to check all the details on the official website of Army Public School.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – APS Recruitment 2020

Question: What is the official website of the Army Public School (APS)?

Answer: The official website of the Army Public School is a website of Army Welfare Education Society http://www.awesindia.com/.

Question: What is the last date to apply for the posts of Postgraduate, Trained Graduate and Primary teachers?

Answer: The candidates have to apply by 24th December 2019.

Question: How many schools come under the Army Welfare Education Society?

Answer: 137 Army Public Schools are supervised by Army Welfare Education Society, and such schools are widespread all over various Cantonments and Militaries in India.

Question: What is the age limit for applying to the jobs at APS?

Answer: Candidates have the upper limit of their age set at 40 years.

