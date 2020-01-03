OSSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 38 Group C Vacancies, Check How to Apply

Odisha Staff Selection Commission is a statutory body that operates under the state government of Odisha. It is the duty and responsibility of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission to conduct various recruitment drives for selecting the most suitable candidates for the various vacancies available with the different ministries, organisations, and departments of the state government.

Every year, Odisha Staff Selection Commission conducts the recruitment drives in which the candidates interested in government jobs apply.

Under the latest recruitment notification published by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission i.e. OSSC Recruitment 2020, applications are being invited from interested candidates for 38 Group C vacancies available.

As per the official notification published on the 31st December 2019, candidates must log-on to the official website of OSSC Recruitment 2020 @ www.ossc.gov.in and should complete their applications by 31st January 2020.

Therefore, all the candidates who wish to participate in the OSSC Recruitment 2020, must log-on to the official website and complete their online applications as instructed.

Thereafter, the online application link will be deactivated, and the candidates will not be able to submit their applications. Only those applications that have bene received till 31st January 2020 will be considered for the vacancies available under OSSC Recruitment 2020.

Along with the completed application forms, candidates also need to upload the scanned copies of their documents in the specified format. There is no option to edit the details in the online application form, so the candidates must fill their applications correctly to avoid any hassles later on.

The application of the candidate can be cancelled at any time if it is found that the details furnished are incorrect, so the candidates are advised to eb extra careful. Applications for OSSC Recruitment 2020 are to be submitted online on the official website only. No hard copy of the application form is to be sent to the OSSC.

Admit cards will be generated only for those candidates whose applications have been received before the cut-off date. Admit cards will be released on the official website only and no admit cards will be sent via post.

Therefore, candidates must refer to the official website for OSSC Recruitment 2020 periodically to keep abreast with the latest developments related to the recruitment process.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under OSSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: There are a total of 38 vacancies to be filled under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: Which is the last date for submitting applications under OSSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: 31st January 2020 is the last date for receipt of completed online application forms.

Question: Which is the official website to apply for the available vacancies?

Answer: The official website for OSSC Recruitment 2020 is www.ossc.gov.in.

Question: When will the correction window open for making changes in the application form?

Answer: There is no option for editing the details once submitted, so the candidates must be careful while submitting their applications.

Read More