OSSC CPSE Mains Exam Schedule 2020 Released, Download now @ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued the notification to release the examination schedule for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE). Candidates who have applied can visit the official website which is -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.

It should be noted that the candidates who have cleared the Physical Measurement and Physical Test will appear in the main examination of the combined police service examination – CPSE- 2016. This examination is scheduled on 04th January 2020 in Bhubaneshwar.

Exam Schedule

According to the official notification, the main examination of CPSE – 2016 will be conducted on first week of January 2020. Candidates who are eligible to appear in the main examination should visit the official website for detailed instructions and should also be aware of the examination pattern.

The authorities have decided to hold the examination in two sittings. The timings for first sitting will be from 09:30 AM to 12:20 PM and the exam for general studies would be conducted in this sitting. The timings for the second sitting will be from 01:30 PM to 04:30 PM and the exam for General English and Odia Languages would be conducted in this sitting.

The paper for the general studies would be conducted in multiple choice questions format -objective type. And the paper for the general English and Odia Language would be conducted in Subjective type.

Download Process

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the examination schedule:-

Candidates would need to visit the official website of OSSC, ossc.gov.in There will be link on the homepage with name CPSE-2016: PROGRAMME FOR MAIN WRITTEN EXAMINATION The link will open the PDF document of schedule of the mains exam of combined police service examination (CPSE) – 2016 Candidates would then can download the schedule and keep the print out for the future references.

It is highly recommended that the candidates keep visiting the official website for the latest updates and instructions related to examination.

