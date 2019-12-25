OSSC RECRUITMENT 2020: Apply online for 201 Soil Conversation Worker Posts @ossc.gov.in

Orissa Staff Selection Committee (OSSC) will soon invite applications for the position of soil conversation worker. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same.

The job will be on contractual basis under the Director of Soil conservation and Watershed Development. There are 201 vacancies for the post of soil conservation workers.

As per the details available on the official site of Orissa Staff Selection Committee @ www.ossc.gov.in, the dates for the commencement of application will be announced soon. The last dates for submission will also be available on the official website of OSSC soon.

Application procedure

Application form for the post of OSSC soil conversation worker will be available on the official website of OSSC. The application procedure for the same will be via online channels only. Candidates need not send any hard copies of the online application submitted. Although they can keep a copy of the application with themselves for future references and requirements.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the website and fill the application form from there.

Candidates are advised to submit a fully filled application form and upload scanned copies of documents and signature. They are also asked to upload scanned copies of latest passport size photograph.

Incomplete applications shall be rejected, and candidates are also asked to apply only once for the same. To avoid last-minute server traffic, applications should be made prior to the last date.

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for the post of OSSC Soil Conservation worker are as follows

10+2 with Science stream and Agriculture related subject such as Horticulture, crop management, repair and management of machinery etc. as an additional vocational subject.

The candidate must have proficiency in Odia language. They should have passed Odia in HSC examination or should have cleared a test in Odia according to ME School standards.

Application fee

The application payable for this recruitment drive is Rs. 200 for all categories.

Age limit: Age limit for eligible candidates is between 21 to 33 years.

Selection procedure:

The recruitment of eligible candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and verification of certificates.

The date, time, schedule for the examination shall be decided by the organizing committee only.

Details of syllabus covered, and the paper pattern will also be available on the official website only.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of OSSC, www.ossc.gov.in for further updates and notifications. Candidates should also check their mail for communication.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the last date of application?

Answer: The dates for the application will be announced soon.

Question: What is the age limit for application?

Answer: Acceptable age limit for the candidates is between 21-33 years

Question: Is knowledge of Odia language mandatory for the candidates?

Answer: Yes, it is mandatory for the candidates to have thorough knowledge of Odia language

Question: What is the application fee for the candidates?

Answer: The application fee is Rs.200 for candidates from all categories.

OSSC RECRUITMENT 2020: Apply online for 201 Soil Conversation Worker Posts @ossc.gov.in was last modified:

