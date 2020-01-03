AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020: Vacancy for 84 Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts on aiimspatna.org

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2020

The notification has been passed by All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna, welcoming applications for the post of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor posts respectively. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna Recruitment 2020 through the designated format on or before 15 February 2020 being it the last date. For details, you can check the brief below.

Important Date:

Particulars Date Closing Date of Online Application: 15 February 2020 at 6:00 PM

Vacancy Details

The vacancy includes-

Professor: 30 Posts

Associate Professor: 33 Posts

Assistant Professor: 16 Posts

Additional Professor: 05 Posts

The official web page to get more updated details on the recruitment is https://aiimspatna.org/ .

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Professor:

The candidate should hold a Degree in Medical qualification covered in the first or second schedules or part 2nd of the 3rd schedule under the Indian medical council Act of 1956 or The candidate shall hold a Postgraduate or a distinguished qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline or subject respectively.

Associate Professor:

The candidate should have Medical qualification covered in the 1 or 2 schedule or second or the third schedule under the Indian medical council Act of 1956. The candidate shall have a Postgraduate or a distinguished qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline respectively.

Assistant Professor:

The candidate should have a Degree in Medical qualification covered in the 1 or 2 schedules or part II or the third schedule under the Indian medical council Act of 1956. Or The candidate shall hold a Postgraduate (PG) or an acknowledged qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline respectively.

Additional Professor:

The candidate should have a Degree in Medical qualification covered in the 1 or 2 schedule or 2nd of the 3rd schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956. Or The candidate shall hold a Postgraduate or a distinguished qualification equivalent discipline respectively.

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna Recruitment 2020 through the designated format on or before 15 February 2020.

For extra details check notification to stay updated through our page.

