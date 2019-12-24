OSSC Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 161 Combined Auditor Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Details here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a notification calling out applicants for the posts of Combined Auditor on a contractual basis for the office of Director of Industries and for Finance Department.

There are 161 vacancies for the Combined Auditor posts. For more detailed information the candidates can check the official website of OSSC i.e. www.ossc.gov.in

IMPORTANT DATES FOR OSSC RECRUITMENT 2020

The starting date for the filling up of the application form will be from January 2020

The candidates will have to complete the application process by February 2020

The examination date will be notified soon. So, the candidates will have to keep a check on the official website of OSSC for further updates

The candidates should note that before starting up with the application process, they need to read the notification thoroughly and also check the eligibility criteria in order to ensure that they are eligible for the posts.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR OSSC COMBINED AUDITOR POSTS 2020

The candidates should have a Graduate degree in any of these disciplines: Arts, Science, Commerce, Law. The candidates should also have a minimum qualification of PGDCA. The candidate’s age should not be less than 21 years and not more than 32 years. However, there are relaxations for the reserved categories as per the rules of the Government. The candidates must also make sure that they have passed Odia at least up to ME standard.

EXAMINATION FEE FOR OSSC COMBINED AUDITOR POSTS 2020

For the candidates belonging to the General category, the examination fee is Rs 200.

For the candidates belonging to SC/ ST and the PwD candidates, there is no examination fee.

The candidates should note that the fee payment process can be done through online mode only.

HOW TO APPLY FOR OSSC COMBINED AUDITOR POSTS 2020?

As soon as the official notice for the application process is out, the candidates can visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in and can follow the instructions properly in order to complete the application process

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are under OSSC Recruitment 2020?

There are 161 vacancies for Combined Auditor posts available under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: How can I apply for the OSSC combined Auditor posts?

Answer: The interested candidates can visit the official website and then follow the guidelines to fill up the application form.

Question: What is the official website for OSSC recruitment?

Answer: The official website for OSSC recruitment is www.ossc.gov.in.

Question: How much is the examination fee for OSSC combined Auditor posts?

Answer: For general category, the examination fee is Rs 200. However, there is no examination fee for the reserved categories.

Question: What is the mode of fee payment for OSSC Combined Auditor posts?

Answer: The acceptable mode of payment for the application fee is online.

