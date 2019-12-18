OSSC Computer Skill Test Admit Card 2019 Out on ossc.gov.in for the post of Senior Economic Investigator, Check here for more details

The notification has been passed by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) announcing Computer Skill Test Date for the post of Senior Economic Investigator on its official website.

The interested candidates who have to appear for the above Computer Skill Test can check the program on the website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) – www.ossc.gov.in.

As per the notification published by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the Computer Skill Test for the Senior Economic Investigator will be carried on 21 December 2019. The location for the computer skill test is-Silicon Institute of Technology, Patia, Bhubaneswar.

The candidate dedicated to giving the Computer Skill Test can download the admit card from the official website from 18 December 2019 onwards. The candidate can download their admit card, by the use of their login credentials including user Id and Password on the official website.

As we know the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had welcomed applications for 164 Senior Economic Investigator Posts toward advertisement no-5466/ OSSC.

Educational Qualification-

The basic educational qualification that the candidates should have a degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Agriculture Economics or Resource Economics or Commerce or Mathematics, Sociology with Statistics was applied for these posts.

Notification can be download-

Initially, go to the official website of OSSC i.e.- ossc.gov.in.

Then select on the link provided as-SENIOR ECONOMIC INVESTIGATOR-2015: SKILL TEST DATE TO DOWNLOAD ADMISSION LETTER FOR COMPUTER PRACTICAL SKILL TEST on the main page.

Once selecting, you will get the PDF of the Exam Date Notification.

Download and don’t forget to take a printout of the schedule for future reference.

Direct Link – Notice for OSSC Senior Economic Investigator Computer Skill Test Date

The qualified candidates can check the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) for the newest updates regarding the recruitment process for OSSC Senior Economic Investigator recruitment posts.

