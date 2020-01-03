NDMC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 331 Nursery Teacher before 15 January at mcdonline.gov.in

New Delhi Municipal Corporation operates various government schools in Delhi and plays a vital role in strengthening the education system in the state. In order to maintain the quality of its operations, NDMC conducts various recruitment drives periodically for selection of the suitable candidates for the various vacancies available with the different schools being run by it.

Numerous candidates apply for the advertised vacancies every year and eagerly participate in the recruitment process. Under its latest recruitment drive, i.e. NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020, NDMC has invited applications from interested candidates for the position of Nursery Teacher.

As per the notification published on the official website of NDMC @ www.mcdonline.gov.in, a total of 331 vacancies are available under the NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the available vacancies under NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020, must complete their online application process by 15th January 2020.

As it is the last date for completion of the online applications under NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020, candidates should not delay their applications and should in fact complete the process as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute delays.

Only those applications that will be received on or before 15th January 2020 will be considered under the ongoing NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020.

NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020: Important Information

The total number of available vacancies is 331 across different schools operated by NDMC.

There is no application fee payable by the candidates applying for the vacancies under NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020.

The recruitment of the candidates will be done on a contractual basis only.

Candidates must have passed Hindi at the secondary school level to be eligible.

Educational requirements from candidates are: – 12 th Pass or any equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university with min. 45% marks. Diploma or Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Program of at least 2 years duration. Ed. from a recognized educational institution.

The age limit for applications under NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020 is between 18 to 30 years. Age relaxation norms applicable as per the policy of the government of India.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date to submit applications under NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date for submission of applications is 15th January 2020.

Question: How many positions are available under NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 331 vacancies are available.

Question: Which is the official website for NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website is www.mcdonline.gov.in.

Question: How much is the application fee payable by the candidates?

Answer: There is no application fee payable by candidates for NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020.

