Inspired Leadership Conference (ILC) @ SOIL

The most awaited Inspired Leadership Conference organized by the SOIL students initiated its first day merrily at the Leela hotel in Gurgaon. A unique amalgamation of aspiring leaders and renowned leaders from the industry came together to guide on the industrial revolution 4.0 and its impact on the individual lives, on industry and business globally.

The seminar started with the unique “morning circle” a criterion to synergize the positivity and share it with everyone present. The students from Shinzenken and the inspired leaders were also a part of this uniting act.

The event was followed by the Vandana which literally means prayer in the dance form to the god for thanking everything. Anil Sachdev the founder of School of inspired leadership took forward the conference by welcoming the speakers and guests.

Followed by the enlightening from Dr. Rishi Mohan the president of Aeris Communication, Chairman IET IOT panel India who talked about how digitization is uniting the world and getting it closer and making it a one entity. “We should up-skill ourselves as the skills are getting obsolete and competencies are getting added” said Mr. Rishi Mohan.

Mr. Sanjay Gupta the CEO of English Helper talked about how strengthening of the education is important to get ready for the future. English Helper provides a digital and easier way to help students learn English with the help of AI. The compulsion of using technology for doing good should be there to be an inspired leader which is the utmost priority at SOIL.

“Digital curriculum should be added in schools to make students future ready” said Sanjeev Nikore

“We are getting physically distant but technically closer with the customer. The way we address business should change as the technology is changing”. said Debashish Bhattacharya

The first day was wrapped up with the closing ceremony where the Japanese and Indian students shared their experience. Japanese were amazed to see the changed and transformed India.

2nd Day ILC

The second day of Inspired Leadership conference started with a thought-provoking note by Dr. Gulshan Rai former Chief information security officer, PMO. Dr. Gulshan Rai also mentioned that “SOIL is doing a fantastic job for building the great future leaders by making them ready for future disruptions“.

Artificial intelligence, RPA are not the next big thing happening in India but is already embedded in our systems. The panelist of 7 members, Shalini Mathrani (Dep. Director General, National Informatics center), Ekta Ghosh (Chief Tech. Officer, NIIT), Mitali Nikore (Economist), Shubham Arora (Associate Director, PWC), Shashank Mittal (Sr. Consultant at PwC), Patrick Newell (Prof. Shinzenken), Yogesh Andlay (Board member SOIL), experts from their respective field sat together to do a very informative discussion on where does India stand digitally? What are the consequences and how the challenges could be tackled?

Few key takeaways which came into light and should be kept in mind to build a digital India with the least gap available could be

1. Implementing digital literacy at the basic school level.

2. Transparency in uses of data and security of data.

3. Awareness at village level about digital progress.

4. Government should be abreast about the changes happening in the world digitally and work on implementing it for the benefit for the citizens.

5. Financial services should be digitalized and made cost effective.

6. Up-skilling and product innovation should be taken into account.

As soon to be inspired leaders we should keep these in mind and work on whenever we get chance.

The second day at Inspired Leadership Conference was more colorful and vibrant as it was filled with the beautiful dance performance, group songs presented by the SOIL and SOBD students. It surely was a great learning and a joyous experience for the students of SOIL, SOBD and Shinzenken University as well.

