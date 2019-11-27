OSSC CPSE and Other Exam Schedule 2019 Released on ossc.gov.in, Get Direct link to download here

OSSC CPSE and Other Exam Schedule 2019

The Exam Schedule for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) and other posts has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Candidates can download the exam scheduled from the official website of OSSC.

In a short notification released by the Commission, it has been made clear that the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has decided to change the schedule of the various examinations due to some administrative unavoidable circumstances.

The Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on 29th December 2019. Earlier its exam was decided to be held on 22nd December 2019 but later it got postponed.

The official website to get more details on OSSC CPSC 2019 and download the exam schedule is www.ossc.gov.in . Candidates can check the exam schedule by following below mentioned instructions.

Steps to download OSSC CPSE and Other Exam Schedule 2019:

Visit the official website of OSSC.

Go to the link “SHORT NOTICE REGARDING CHANGE OF SCHEDULE FOR SOME EXAMINATIONS” on the homepage.

You will get the PDF of the Exam Schedule 2019.

Check and download the exam schedule.

Take a print of the exam schedule for future use.

The direct link to download the exam schedule is here, Direct Link for OSSC CPSE and Other Exam Schedule 2019.

The Main exam for Assistant Fodder Development Officer-2015 will be announced soon as per the short notification released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Earlier it was decided to be on 29th December 2019.

Candidates must keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information on OSSC CPSE 2019 examination.

