UPSSSC Steno Skill Test Admit Card 2019 Released on upsssc.gov.in, Check for more details

UPSSSC Steno Skill Test Admit Card 2019

The admit card for Stenography and Type Test for Combined Stenographer Competitive Exam 2019 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSC). Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of UPSSSC.

The admit card is being released on the official website against the advertisement 27-Exam/2016. Candidates qualified in the written exam can download their admit card from the official website link mentioned below.

The admit card will be available on the UPSSSC website till 5th December 2019. Candidates will be needing their registration number, date of birth and gender in order to log in into the website to download the admit card.

The official website to download the admit card and get more details on UPSSSC 2019 exam is www.upsssc.gov.in .

Steps to Download UPSSSC Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official portal of the UPSSSC.

Click on the “Click here to Download your Stenography and Type Test Admit Card for the Post of Stenographer Under the Advt.-27-Exam/2” link on the homepage.

You will get moved to a new page or window.

Enter the credentials required to login.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card and keep it with you for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, UPSSSC Admit Card 2019 for Steno Test Download.

The UPSSSC Steno Skill Test is scheduled to be from 23rd November to 5th December 2019 in two shifts. The timing of the two shifts will be 10 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM respectively.

Candidates must reach the exam centre 2 hours prior of the exam to avoid any last-minute hassle.

Total number of candidates selected for the skill test through the written examination are 3707. Total number of vacancies to be filled is 352.

Also read, UPSSSC Tubewell Operator DV Admit Card 2019.

