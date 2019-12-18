IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process

IISc Bangalore Mid-Year Admission 2019

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore would begin the mid-year session from 01st January 2020. Candidates can check all the details through visiting the official website which is iisc.ac.in.

The institute has already completed the registration process from 01st October till 31st October 2019. Institute will begin the session for a PhD Course.

About IISC

Indian Institute of Science is located in Bangalore in the state of Karnataka. Institute is a public institute deemed to be university for research and higher education in science and engineering.

It is locally known as Tata Institute because it was founded in year 1909 with the strong support of Jamsetji Tata and Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV.

As per the QS World University rankings, the institute IISC comes in the second place in the world in terms of citations per faculty.

The institute is ranked as top university in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework University ranking for year 2018.

Indian Institute of Science was granted the deemed to be university status in 1958 and the Institute of Eminence status in 2018.

Selection Process

Candidates can apply for the PhD course but they should have completed the graduation in a science discipline and also have the valid GATE score. The GATE score from year 2017, 2018 and 2019 would be acceptable to apply for the course.

Indian Institute of Science conducted the interview on 18th November and 19th November 2019. Candidates who cleared the national entrance test were eligible to have interview process and other rounds of selection process.

Candidates are totally selected on the basis of performance in NET or on the academic performance in the qualifying degree examination of GATE or NET JRF .

Candidates are strongly recommended to visit the official website for more details regarding the Mid- year admission 2019.

IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process was last modified:

Read More