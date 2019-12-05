ESIC Hospital Kollam Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Senior Residents and Specialist Post on 17th December, Check here for Interview Venue and Eligibility Criteria

The Employee State Insurance (ESI) Act was adopted by the Government of India as India’s first such act or legislation that focused on the welfare of the employees and look after their health and security.

The Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESCI) looks into the entire funding and other details of this act. It was under this act that various ESIC hospitals had been established in different cities and districts of India.

One such ESIC hospital is located in Kollam. This hospital has announced various vacancies for which an organised recruitment drive will be conducted.

Those who wish to appear for the selection into any of the posts announced by ESIC Kollam must make a note of all the details about the vacancy.

The vacancies announced by ESIC Hospital Kollam are for various Senior Resident and Specialist Posts. Here are the various vacancies that are available for these two posts –

Senior Residents: 35 vacancies

Specialist post: 9 vacancies

Thus there are a total of 44 vacancies in all. This recruitment drive is a great opportunity for those willing to be a part of the medical system in India.

The selection process for these posts will be conducted through a walk-in-interview. Before appearing for the walk-in interview, it is advised that the candidates check out the eligibility criteria for these posts. These are as follows –

Senior Resident

Candidates must have an MBBS degree with a post-graduate degree. Or,

They must have an MBBS degree with a Diploma in any speciality.

In the case of dental, they must have a BDS degree from a recognised university.

The maximum age of application is 37 years.

Specialist Posts

Candidates must have a Post Graduate degree. Or,

They must have a Diploma in any Specialty.

The maximum age of application is 37 years.

The walk-in-interview will be conducted on 17th December 2019. Candidates should make a note of the venue where the candidates have to reach –

Administrative block,

ESIC Hospital

Ezhukone,

Kollam,

Kerala-691505.

Candidates are advised to reach for the interview on time as they will first have to register themselves before appearing for the interview.

On the day of the interview, candidates should not forget to carry all of their documents. Here is a list of the relevant documents needed for the interview –

Educational qualifications and certificates

Experience certificates

Registration with the medical council

Caste certificates (if any)

Any other document which might be relevant

The salary that will be provided to the selected candidates are as follows –

Senior Resident (Degree holder) : Rs 18,750 plus grade pay and other allowances

Senior Resident (Diploma holder) : Rs 18,150 plus grade pay and other allowances

Specialists : Rs 60,000 plus Rs 12,000 per month for attending emergency calls.

