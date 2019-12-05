AP SSC March 2020 Time table Released at bseap.org, Check here for Exam Date and Time

Thousands of students appear for the exams of 10th and 12th grade every year across the country. As these exams are generally conducted in the month of February and March, the preparations from students are already in full swing.

Following the same trend for this academic year as well, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education – APBSE, released the timetable for the SSC exams.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is recognized official education board in the state of Andhra Pradesh and is responsible for conducting the examinations in several schools across the country.

As per the exam schedule announced by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, the board exams for class 10th and 12th will commence from the 23rd of March 2020 and will continue till the 8th of April 2020.

All students who have registered for the board exams are advised to contact their teachers and obtain the hall ticket from their respective schools.

The timings for each exam will be different. However, they will all start at 9.30 in the morning. Duration is allotted on the basis of weightage of concerned subjects. Some exams will be held from 9.30 AM to 12.15 PM, some till 12.45 PM whereas few have a shorter duration of up till 11.30 AM.

The subject wise date sheet is given below: –

Monday, 23 March –

First language paper 1 – Group A

First language paper 1 – Composite course

Tuesday, 24 March –

First language paper 2 – Group A

First language paper 2 – Composite course

OSSC Main language paper 1 – Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian

Thursday, 26 March –

Second language

Friday, 27 March –

English paper 1

Saturday, 28 March –

English paper 2

Monday, 30 March –

Mathematics paper 1

Tuesday, 31 March –

Mathematics paper 2

Wednesday, 1 April –

General science paper 1

Friday, 3 April –

General science paper 2

Saturday, 4 April –

Social studies paper 1

Monday, 6 April –

Social studies paper 2

Tuesday, 7 April –

OSSC Main language paper 2 – Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian

Wednesday, 8 April –

SSC Vocational Course – theory

The dates between 23rd March 2020 and 8th April 2020, not mentioned in the list are given as preparatory leaves to the students.

Students must make use of these leaves to revise the syllabus thoroughly to ensure that they can score the best marks in the examinations. Vacations will commence from 9th April 2020 onwards.

The results will most probably be declared within a month or so after completion of the exams. The tentative dates for the result have been described as the last week of May 2020.

