NWKRTC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 2814 Vacancies for Driver and Conductor Posts on nwkrtc.in

The North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation has released an official notification that they are recruiting for the post of Driver and Driver Cum Conductor post. The candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the post can do so from December 10, 2019.

The candidates can go to the official website of the North Western Karnataka Road transport corporation and apply online for the post of Driver and conductor. However, the candidates should apply before the last date to send the online application, which is on January 8, 2020.

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be made note of by the candidates are:

Events Dates Starting date to apply online December 10, 2019. Last date to submit the online application form January 8, 2019.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is www.nwkrtc.in .

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates who want to apply for the post of Driver and Driver cum Conductor will have to fulfill the following eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria are as follows

The candidates should have passed standard 10 with a minimum of 50 % marks from a recognized board.

The candidate should be a holder of the Public Service Vehicle badge.

The candidate in order to be considered eligible should also be a holder of the Passenger Vehicle license.

Application Form:

The candidates can apply for the post from the official website of the North Western Karnataka Road transport corporation. The candidates can fill in the application form and along with the application form the candidate should scan the relevant license and ID proof and attach it with the application form. Only the application form attached with the license will be considered eligible

The candidates will be asked to drive a passenger vehicle for the selection process of the post of Driver and driver cum conductor.

