Delhi Judicial Service 2020 Exam Details on delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi Judicial Service 2020

The Delhi Judicial service exam is conducted every year by the High Court of Delhi. The main reason behind the exam is to select eligible candidates for the post of Civil Judges in Civil High Court. In 2019 the Judicial Service examination registration began on August 2019 and the examination was conducted on September 2019.

So, it is expected that the registration for the 2020 Judicial service exam will begin on the month of August, 2020 and the examination is likely to conducted on the month of September 2020. The official dates are not released yet. The candidates who are interested have to make sure to check the official website of the Delhi High Court from time to time in order to get more updates.

Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility criteria in order to become a civil Judge is that the candidate should be a citizen of India. Under the Advocates Act of 1961 the candidates have to be considered as an eligible candidate. The candidates who are currently practicing as an advocate are also eligible to apply for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://delhihighcourt.nic.in .

Exam Pattern:

There is a total of 3 process which the candidates should come across.

The main exam will be divided into 4 categories, GK, Civil law 1, Civil Law 2 and the final paper will be on Criminal law. Each paper will be valued at 200 marks each. Viva Voice: The final process will be the viva Voice where the candidates will be asked oral question regarding General Knowledge and law.

