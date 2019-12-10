ASMC Basti Recruitment 2019: Apply for 34 Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor Posts on asmcbasti.edu.in

ASMC Basti Recruitment 2019

Autonomous State Medical College Basti has announced that the recruitment for the post of professor, Assistant professor and Associate professor is to begin. The candidates who are interested and eligible to apply through post can apply from December 10, 2019. The last date to send the post is on 28th December 2019 so the candidates should send in their application forms before the said date.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates should make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date to send application form December 10, 2019. Last date to send the application form December 28, 2019.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://asmcbasti.edu.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility criteria which the candidates should have in order to apply for the post of professor, assistant professor and associate professor are as follows:

Professor:

The candidates who wants to apply for the post of professor should have a work experience of working as an assistant professor in any medical college which is recognized for a minimum of 3 years. The candidates should also have involved in any research related to the field of medical for at least 4 years.

Assistant Professor:

The candidates should have experience of working as a junior resident for 3 years to apply for the post of assistant professor. The candidate should also have 1-year experience of working as a senior resident in any recognized medical college.

Associate Professor:

To become an associate professor in Autonomous state medical college, Basti the candidate should have worked as an assistant professor in any recognized college for at least 3 years. The candidate should also have published a minimum of 2 research articles in order to be considered eligible.

The candidates should send the application form addressed to Principle office, Maharishi Vasishta, Autonomous state medical college, Basti, Uttar Pradesh.

