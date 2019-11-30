Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1722 Driver Constable Posts on csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2019

The notification has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is inviting applications for the post of Driver Constable, under the advertisement number 05/2019 in Bihar Police. Qualified and enthusiastic candidates can apply online from 29 November 2019 to 30 December 2019 on the Bihar Police Official Website.

Also, prior registration candidates should read all the important instructions given below.

Important Dates:

Particulars Date Opening Date of Application – 29 November 2019 Closing Date of Application – 30 December 2019

Vacancy Details:

Driver Constable – 1722 Posts

The bifurcation as per caste is as follows-

General – 736

OBC- 284

BC – 176

SC -266

ST -23

Women of Back Ward Category – 68

EWS – 169

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is www.csbc.bih.nic.in .

Eligibility Criteria-

Age Limit:

The candidate age limit shall be between 20 to 25 Years respectively.

Education Qualification-

The candidate should be 12th pass class.

Selection Procedure

The selection for the same shall be done on the basis of a written exam or an interview.

Physical eligibility

The candidate should have the mention physical eligibility:

Height

UR -165 cm

OBC -160 cm

SC/ ST/ Gurkha candidates’ – 160 cm

Women – 155 cm

Chest

UR -81 – 86 cm. (5 cm expansion)

OBC – 81 – 86 cm. (5 cm expansion)

SC/ ST/ Gurkha candidates’ – 79 – 84 cm (5 cm expansion)

PayScale-

The candidates will be paid as per pay scale 3 (Rs. 21700 – 69100 per month).

Application fees-

The application fees for the same shall be Rs. 450/- (Rs. 112/- for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen).

The Qualified candidates can apply for the post on CSBC Bihar website 29 November 2019 to 30 December 2019. For more information, check the detailed notification and also keep themselves updated through our page.

