NEKRTC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1619 Driver Posts at nekrtc.org, Check How to Apply

There is an extremely North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) has invited applications from all the interested candidates for the recruitment process of the driver posts. So, thereby, the candidates who are willing to apply for the post are advised to visit the official website of NEKRTC and complete the application process by filling up all the essential details.

In order to be eligible for the recruitment process, the candidates must ensure that they complete the application process for NEKRTC Recruitment 2020 before the last date mentioned in the website, i.e. 5th February 2020.

According to the latest notification released under NEKRTC Recruitment 2020, there are around 1619 vacancies, and so candidates need to check the official website for all the important eligibility criteria and other important notification related to the NEKRTC recruitment process.

IMPORTANT DATES

The application process of the NEKRTC recruitment process for the post of Driver has started from 6th January 2020

The last date for filling up the application form is 5th February 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 1619 vacancies for the latest NEKRTC recruitment which are further divided into:

1. Driver – 857

2. Driver (Backward) – 68

3. Driver cum Administrator – 621

4. Driver cum Administrator (Backward) -73

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates should have cleared their matriculation exam from a recognized board

They should also have a valid driving license

AGE LIMIT

The candidate should have a minimum age of 24 years, and they should not exceed the age of 35 years. However, according to the norms of the Government, there is age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Merit as well as a Driving test

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates will have to visit the official website of NEKRTC, i.e. www.nekrtc.org

The candidates will then be taken to the homepage of NEKRTC after which they can search for the advertisement related to the recruitment process for the post of Driver

The notification will open up after which the candidates can fill up the application form by entering all the important details

After this, the candidates can then upload their photograph and signature

The candidates can then take a printout of the application form for future reference

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Has the online application process of NEKRTC started?

Answer: According to the latest notification, the online application process of NEKRTC has started from 6th January 2020

Question: When is the last date to fill up the application form for the NEKRTC recruitment?

Answer: The last date of submitting the online application form of NEKRTC is 5th February 2020

Question: What is the selection procedure of NEKRTC recruitment?

Answer: The selection of the candidates will be based on their merit and performance in the driving test

Question: Which is the official website of NEKRTC?

Answer: The official website of NEKRTC is www.nekrtc.org

<noscript><iframe title="NEKRTC RECRUITMENT 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2jlBWm0B99o?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More