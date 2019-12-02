NTRO Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 71 Technician ‘A’ Posts at ntro.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria

The technical intelligence agency – National Technical Research organization is situated at the prime minister’s office in India. It is an agency which is regulated under the National Security Advisor, where it is imposed with the responsibility of acting as a primary advisor on security issues firstly to the prime minister of India and then to the union council of a member of India.

However, NTRO is now issuing applications for 71 job posts of Technician ‘A’ under General Central Civil Service, Group‐‘C’ (Non‐ Gazetted, Non‐ Ministerial).

Job description

The aspirants, who make it through to the post of Technician ‘A’, will be serving alongside the company and also overseas. This will be often imposed to carry on the fieldwork, which may extend up to the sea platform, or anywhere, as per the requirement as well as public interest, by the agency.

Dates to note

The applications for the post are all set to start on the 2nd day of December 2019. The procedure will extend till 23rd day of December 2019. That will be all, and candidates are requested to apply on the due date or before.

Salary details and age criteria

Aspirants must be between the age group of 18 to 27 years, and anyone more or less shall not be allowed. Kindly follow the official notification for full disclosure.

The post holder in final will be entitled to a level 2 pay matrix type, which ranges between Rs. 19900-63200.

Educational requirements

Candidates who are willing to apply for the post and wish to thereby get selected need to know if they are eligible to apply, as there are certain criteria’s which are to be met in order to be included into the eligible category. Here is what the candidates are required to possess.

Matriculate from a recognized board is a must.

A certificate for industrial training is to be held i.e. the ITI certificate or equal hold in the field of Computer Operator & Programming/Computer Hardware/ Network Technician/Desk Top Publishing Operator/Information Technology & Electronics System/Computer Software Application Maintenance/Computer Hardware & Networking/ IT & Communication System Maintenance/ Electronics/Electronics Mechanic/Radio & Television Mechanic/Refrigerator & Air Conditioner/Mechatronics/Electrical Maintenance/Electrician

Knowledge of how to operate a computer is a must.

Way to apply for the post

The medium through which the application can be made is only online, and no other medium. Candidates are required to go to the official website of the agency, which is www.ntrorectt.in OR https://ntro.gov.in and then find for the exact details and submit the form. It is also to be noted that the time within which the applications will be entertained is only 2nd December to 23rd December 2019. No further allotment or extension shall be done.

NTRO Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 71 Technician ‘A’ Posts at ntro.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria was last modified:

Read More