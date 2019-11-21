HPCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 72 Operation Technician and Boiler Technician Post at hindustanpetroleum.com, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is a premier public sector undertaking operating under the purview of the Government of India. It has been accorded the status of the Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise. Periodically, HPCL publishes recruitment notifications regarding various vacancies available at its different facilities.

There is an important update for the candidates interested in working with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. As per the latest notification released on the official website and leading newspapers, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has invited applications from interested candidates for the position of Operation Technician and Boiler Technician.

As per the short recruitment notification, the recruitment campaign is being run for 72 vacancies available for the profile of operation technician and boiler technician. Only online applications will be accepted under the proposed recruitment drive.

HPCL Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Candidates must note the below-mentioned dates related to the HPCL Recruitment 2019 which are pivotal for their application process: –

S. No. Particulars Events 1 HPCL Recruitment 2019: Publication of the recruitment notification 20th November 2019 2 HPCL Recruitment 2019: Commencement of online application process 22nd November 2019 3 HPCL Recruitment 2019: Closure of the application process 21st December 2019 4 HPCL Recruitment 2019: Issue of admit card To be announced

The notification further elaborates that the process of online application will commence from 22nd November 2019 onwards. Candidates need to log-on to the official website of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, i.e. www.hindustanpetroleum.com and complete the application procedure as per the prescribed methodology.

Candidates also need to note that the last date for submission of online applications is 21st December 2019. Any applications received after the cut-off date will not be accepted under any circumstances. So, the candidates must not wait till the last date for submission of the application, as there might be some issues with the website.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test and interview. There is no need to pay application fees for the above recruitment.

HPCL Recruitment 2019: How to apply

As the applications under the current recruitment campaign are being accepted through online channels only, candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to successfully submit their application: –

Log-on to the official website of HPCL, i.e. hindustanpetroleum.com

On the home page, locate the option “Career/Recruitment.”

Herein, you need to locate the option for “HPCL Operation Technician and Boiler Technician.”

Now, you will b able to access the application form. Enter all your correct details and upload the scanned copies of documents as required.

Click on the submit button and your application is submitted successfully.

Do remember to download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

