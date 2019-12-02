AFCAT 2020 Apply Online at careerairforce.nic.in, Check here Eligibility Criteria for Ground Duty and Flying Branch Posts

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is one of the armed forces of our country and takes upon the biggest national responsibility of protecting the airfield of India. Besides being such an important body, it provides a lot of recruitment opportunities for the citizens of India.

It carries out recruitment for various ranks and posts within the air force. The Indian Air Force also conducts examinations for carrying out its recruitment drives.

One of the popular exams conducted by the Indian Air Force is the Air Force Common Admissions Test (AFCAT). Indian Air Force had announced several vacancies for multiple ranks in November 2019. As much as 60 vacancies were notified by the air force. One can make a note of the vacancies for 2019 –

AFCAT entry – Flying Branch: 60 vacancies

Ground Duty (Technical and Non-technical): 105 vacancies

Ground Duty (Non-technical): 84 vacancies

NCC Special Entry – 10% of the seats from the vacancies in Permanent Commission

10% of the seats from the vacancy in AFCAT Short Service Commission

The online applications for AFCAT 2020 have now begun from 1st December 2017. Candidates must make sure that they apply for the examination before the last date of application, which is 31st December 2019. The application process will be through online mode.

Before making the application, candidates must go through the eligibility criteria for the above posts. The eligibility criteria can be noted as follows –

Ground Duty (Technical and Non-technical) Branch – The 4-year degree program in engineering or equivalent. Minimum age of application is 20 years. Maximum age of application in 26 years.

Flying Branch – Graduates in any subject from a recognised university with 60% aggregate marks. Candidates should have passed with Mathematics and Physics at 10+2 level. Minimum age of applying is 20 years. Maximum age of applying is 24 years.

In order to make their application, candidates can follow the steps as stated below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of AFCAT, which is http://careerairforce.nic.in/

The application fee for the given posts is Rs 250/- However, candidates who are applying for the NCC Special Entry will not have to pay an application fee.

