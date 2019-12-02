NEET 2020 Registration Begins at ntaneet.nic.in, Steps How to Apply

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG is an all India level entrance examination taken by the students who wish to join medical and dental courses in high ranking colleges of India.

This examination has succeeded the All India Pre-Medical Test or AIPMT which was conducted for the same purpose until 2013. NEET has been introduced as a single entrance exam for both National and state-level colleges.

NEET was conducted for a long time by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It was only in 2018 that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken up the role of conducting this medical entrance test.

NEET scores are highly relevant for getting admissions into some renowned educational institutions like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi or the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

The NTA conducts the NEET entrance once a year. NTA is gearing up for the organisation of NEET exam in 2020. In fact, the registration process for this exam will be wrapped up within this year itself. Thus, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA to submit their online application.

The registration process for NEET 2020 will start on 2nd December 2019. The registration will continue for this month and will be over by 31st December 2019. More details about the exam will be released by the NTA subsequently.

In order to apply, when the application portal opens up, candidates can follow the steps as mentioned below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of NEET under the National Testing Agency, which is https://ntaneet.nic.in/

Step-2 : Click on the 'Apply Online' option at the end of the page.

Step-3 : Candidates will be required to register with the website with their details.

Step-4 : They must then log in with their personal credentials as received during the time of registration.

Step-5 : The application form will open up. Candidates must fill in all the details carefully.

Step-6 : One should then upload the scanned documents such as photographs and the signature of the candidate.

Step-7 : The application process will be incomplete without the payment of the application fees. The payment should be made through the online mode.

Step-8 : Submit the application form.

Step-9 : One can also take a printout of the application form for future references.

The application form will be available on the official website from 4:00 pm. Candidates can thereby start applying for the posts. It is advised that the applications are made well before the last date, to avoid any technical glitches due to heavy traffic on the website.

