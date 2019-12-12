BBMB Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Group 3 and 4 posts at bbmb.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Vacancies and Eligibility Criteria

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    BBMB Recruitment 2019, Bhakra Beas Management Board invite application for Group 3 and 4 posts. Candidates can apply online from official website bbmb.gov.in

    There is an important piece of an update for the candidates who are looking for a career with the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

    As per the latest update published by the Bhakra Beas Management Board, applications are being invited from interested candidates for the various vacancies available in the Group 3 posts and Group 4 posts.

    The available job profiles include Sewer man, Fireman, Boatman, Shift Attendant, Physiotherapy, Marine Fitter, Pharmacist, Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA) and several others.

    The application process has commenced from 9th December 2019 onwards. The interested candidates must, therefore, rush to complete their application process as soon as possible.

    In order to download the application form for the BBMB Recruitment 2019, candidates must log-on to the official website of Bhakra Beas Management Board @ www.bbmb.gov.in or the alternate website @ www.recruitment-portal.in.

    Candidates must complete their applications before 30th December 2019 as no applications would be accepted after the cut-off date under any circumstances. Applications will be accepted through online channels only and not by post or by hand.

    All the relevant documents must be uploaded in the PDF format by the candidates. As there can be some problems towards the end of the application process, so the candidates are suggested to complete their application process as soon as possible without waiting until the last minute.

    The last date for payment of application fee is 1st January 2020, 4.00 PM. Moreover, if the candidates wish to incorporate any changes in their applications or need to complete the second stage of the online registration, the same must be done by 1st January 2020.

    Normal candidates should apply through the online channel only. Departmental employees should apply online as well as send their printed applications along with relevant documents through proper channels only. The cut-off date for departmental employees is the same as for the rest of the candidates.

    Details of vacancies

    Post Vacancy
    For the post of a fireman 15 vacancies
    For the post of surveyor 3 vacancies
    For the post of Turner   1 vacancy
    For the post of Sewerman 12 vacancies
    For the post of boatman 2 vacancies
    For the post of shift attendant 7 vacancies
    For the post of OTA   1 vacancy
    For the post of Physiotherapist 1 vacancy
    For the post of Pharmacist 2 vacancies
    For the post of Marine Fitter 1 vacancy

    Important Dates

    Date  Events
    Commencement of online application process 9th December 2019
    Completion of the online application process 30th December 2019
    Last date for payment of application fee 1st January 2020
    Last date for completion of stage-2 1st January 2020

     Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – BBMB Recruitment 2019

    Question: How many vacancies are available under BBMB Recruitment 2019?

    Answer:  A total of 45 vacancies are to be filled under BBMB Recruitment 2019.

    Question:  What is the last date for payment of application fee?

    Answer:  The last date for payment of application fee is 1st January 2020, 4.00 PM

    Question:  Which is the official website of BBMB?

    Answer: The official website of Bhakra Beas Management Board is www.bbmb.gov.in

    Question:  When is the last date for completing the applications under BBMB Recruitment 2019?

    Answer:  Candidates must complete their applications before 30th December 2019 as no applications would be accepted after the cut-off date under any circumstances

