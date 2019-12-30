UGC NET December 2019 Result to be Released Soon on ntanet.nic.in; Check Qualifying Criteria here

HomeEngineering Articles
    UGC NET December 2019 Result: Candidates can check the qualifying criteria and result on the official website, ntanet.nic.in.

    UGC NET December 2019 Result
    The result for UGC NET December 2019 exam is soon expected to get released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The final answer key for the UGC NET December 2019 exam was released on 23rd December 2019.

    Candidates appeared in the UGC NET exam can check their result once released on the official website of UGC NET. The result to be released would be the final score of the candidates normalized for papers which were conducted over multiple shifts.

    A total of 6% of the candidates who appeared in both the papers of NET will be qualifying (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) the exam. The division of the posts will be according to the categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India.

    The official website to get more details on the UGC NET December 2019 exam and download the result to be released soon is https://ntanet.nic.in/ . Candidates can check the result released by following the below mentions instructions.

    Steps to check UGC NET December 2019 result:

    • Visit the official web page of UGC NET as mentioned in the above paragraph.
    • Click on the “UGC NET December 2019” link on the home page.
    • Enter the credentials to download the result.
    • Check and download UGC NET December 2019.
    • Take a print of the UGC NET December 2019 for future reference.

    Candidate must have appeared in both the exam papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers 13 taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non-Creamy Layer, PwD and Transgender) in order to be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor. This has been notified by the UGC NET.

