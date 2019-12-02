NIMHANS Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 7 Clinical Psychologist and Senior Scientific Officer Post at nimhans.ac.in, Steps How to Apply

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences is one of the premier medical institutions of the country and is held in high regard all over. National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, popularly known as NIMHANS, organised various recruitment drive every year to select the most eligible candidates for the various vacancies available.

Under the ongoing recruitment campaign, i.e. NIMHANS Recruitment 2019, applications are being invited from interested candidates for vacancies available against the posts of Clinical Psychologist and Senior Scientific Officer.

As per the notification issued by National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences on 26th November 2019, a total of 7 vacancies are available under NIMHANS Recruitment 2019. Out of the available vacancies, 2 vacancies pertain to the post of Senior Scientific Officer, and 5 vacancies pertain to the post of Clinical Psychologist.

NIMHANS Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

S. No. Event Date 1 Publication of NIMHANS Recruitment 2019 26th November 2019 2 Commencement of NIMHANS Recruitment 2019 26th November 2019 3 Closure of NIMHANS Recruitment 2019 18th December 2019, 4.00 PM 4 Interview of shortlisted candidates To be announced

NIMHANS Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in applying for the advertised vacancies must log-on to the official website for NIMHANS Recruitment 2019, i.e. www.nimhans.ac.in to download the application form.

All the applications in the prescribed format shall accompany the copies of relevant educational documents, experience certificates, and category certificates and the confirmation of payment of requisite application fee. All these documents must be placed in a sealed envelope with the position applied for superscribed on the envelope clearly.

The sealed envelope should be sent to The Registrar, NIMHANS, P O Box No. 2900, Hosur Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560029. The last date for receipt of the completed application form and the enclosures is 18th December 2019.

Under no circumstances would any delayed submissions be allowed. Candidates must, therefore, consider any postal delays and send their applications through speed post as soon as possible. Any incomplete applications or missing documents will lead to cancellation of the application without any further intimation to the applicant.

No separate call letters will be sent to the selected candidates, and the list of candidates shortlisted for the interview will be published on the official website of NIMHANS only.

NIMHANS Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

The application fee, as specified in the notification, is Rs. 590 for unreserved and other backward classes applicants while it is Rs. 295 for candidates belonging to scheduled caste or scheduled tribe category.

The application fee must be remitted in favour of The Director, NIMHANS, Savings Account No. 64118462718, IFSC Code SBIN0040675, Branch Code – 40675State Bank of India, NIMHANS Branch, Bengaluru. Payments will be accepted through online mode only, and the candidates must attach the copy of the proof of remittance along with the application.

NIMHANS Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 7 Clinical Psychologist and Senior Scientific Officer Post at nimhans.ac.in, Steps How to Apply was last modified:

Read More