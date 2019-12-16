NTA has Postponed the CSIR-UGC NET Exam to be held in December 2019

The National testing agency has cancelled the commencement of CSIR-UGC NET exam that was scheduled to be conducted in December 2019 at centres present in the states of Assam and Meghalaya and has postponed it through a notice.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted on 15th of December 2019. Apart from selected locations in these two states, the examination was carried out smoothly and successfully at all other centres in all other states and union territories.

The new exam dates for the locations where the exam could not be conducted will be released soon.

In Assam the exam of CSIR UGC NET was to be conducted in these places:

Dibrugarh

Guwahati

Jorhat

Silchar

Sivasagar

Tezpur

In Meghalaya, the exam was supposed to be carried out in Shillong.

The exam was postponed as a result of the stir going on in the area of the two sates due to the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The situations in the two states are not very normal at the moment and looking at the seriousness of the situation.

National Testing Agency came to a conclusion that it will not carry out the pre-planned examination in the two states for the time being. It will make special arrangements for the two states and notify the concerned candidates on it as soon as possible.

A total of 6, 981 candidates were supposed to appear for the exam in the area where the exam was cancelled. The exam was supposed to be taken over 20 centres in all these locations.

The exam was carried out successfully rest where on 15th December, i.e. according to the schedule decided.

The exam is carried out in three sections:

Section A comprises of questions related to graphical analysis, logical reasoning, puzzles, series formation, analytical and numerical ability, quantitative comparison, etc.

Section B focus on MCQs related to the topics in the syllabus.

Section C has questions that require detailed knowledge of concepts and high order thinking skills for application of the concepts to the questions.

