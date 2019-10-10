CSIR UGC NET December 2019: Application Deadline Extended, Apply Online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is the government body responsible for conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) and other similar exams which grant fellowships and provide admission to students in higher level educational institutions like colleges and universities. The NET exam also tests candidates who aspire to take up teaching and research in colleges and universities. Up until recent times, the UGC NET exam was conducted by the CBSE but now NTA has been given the charge.

The CSIR or the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, on the other hand, is responsible for conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) for aspirants only in the field of science and technology and the subjects related to it like Physical, Chemical, Mathematical or Life sciences, etc. The CSIR UGC NET also provides Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and eligibility for the post of lecturer to all qualifying candidates.

For this year’s NET examination scheduled to be held in December, NTA has extended the application deadline from the 9th of October 2019 to the 15th of October 2019 (by 11.50 pm) for both NTA UGC NET as well as CSIR UGC NET. The decision to do so was prompted by the enormous number of requests received by the NTA regarding shifting and extending of the application deadline.

Last Date for application of NTA UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 15th October 2019 Window for Correction in the Application form 10th October 2019 to 25th October 2019 Last Date for payment of application fee 16th October 2019 Official Website Link https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx

The candidates now have one extra week to apply for the examination online. However, the final date for the submission of corrections in the already submitted online application form remains the same- 18th of October to 25th of October (latest by 11.50 pm).

The final deadlines for submission of the application fee online for NTA UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 as well as CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 is till 16th October by 11.50 pm. Payment has to be made online via debit/credit card, internet banking, UPI or PAYTM. Earlier, the final date was 10th of October which means for payment of application fees too, the deadline has been extended by a week.

In order to apply for the NTA UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 as well as the CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 examination,

Candidates can log on to the official website of NTA which is https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx and of CSIR which is https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx.

On the home page, click on the flashing link which reads ‘Apply for UGC NET DECEMBER 2019’. On the new page that appears, select the New Registration option and fill in the registration form that appears. Only if one registers, will he/she be able to fill up the application form.

After filling the application form with the required details, the candidate will be able to generate an Id and password which shall be very useful in future.

Another very important step is to upload the scanned images of your photograph and signature in the format and size mentioned in the instructions clearly.

The cost of application varies according to the category to which a person belongs ranging from Rs. 250 to Rs. 1000.

Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully, stick to the rules, keep a printout of the confirmation page with them and carry only the required documents on the day of the exam.

