486 Vacancies available under Kerala Public Service Commission Recruitment 2019

Candidates residing in the state of Kerala and interested in working on a government job keep a look-out for the various recruitment drives conducted by government agencies every year. One of the most anticipated recruitment campaigns is which is conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KERALA PSC), which is a statutory body under the Kerala government.

KERALA PSC is responsible for selecting suitable candidates for various vacancies available with different ministries, offices and departments of Kerala Government. Recently, KERALA PSC has announced a new recruitment drive for selection of suitable candidates for 486 vacancies available across different positions.

The KERALA PSC Recruitment 2019 is being organised to select candidates for profiles like Assistant Professor, Pharmacist, Skilled Assistant, Carpenter, Peon, Watchman, Assistant Manager, Divisional Accounts Officer, Caretaker, AC Plant Operator, Range Forest Officer, Junior Instructor, ECG Technician and various others.

Candidates who are interested in these vacancies must log-on to the official website of KERALA PSC @ www.Keralapsc.gov.in and complete their applications on the website itself. No applications will be accepted through offline channels for the KERALA PSC Recruitment 2019.

The last date for completion of the online application process is 15th January 2020. Under no circumstances will the application date be extended for the ongoing recruitment drive, so the candidates must not wait for the last day to send their applications.

Instead, candidates should complete their online applications as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute hassles. Once the application window closes, the Kerala Public Service Commission will release further details regarding the selection process.

Candidates are therefore instructed to refer to the official website periodically to access the latest information and updates pertaining to KERALA PSC Recruitment 2019.

How to apply

Log-on to the official website of Kerala PSC @ keralapsc.gov.in.

Now, if you have not registered on the website before, complete the one-time registration by clicking on the link “One Time Registration.”

Else, click on the link “Departmental Test.”

Now, on this page, click on the link “Departmental Test Registration.”

A new window will open on your screen, where you will have to log-in using your registration credentials.

Thereafter, follow the on-screen prompts to complete your online application.

Upload the necessary documents in a scanned format and pay the requisite application fee before submitting your application.

Afterwards, make sure you have entered all the correct details.

Then download a copy of the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019

Question: When is the last date to apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The last date for online submission of applications is 15th January 2020.

Question: Which is the official website to register for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The official website for registration is www.keralapsc.gov.in.

Question: Till when can the applications be submitted in offline mode?

Answer: Only online applications are being accepted for the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: How many vacancies are available under Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019?

Answer: 486 vacancies are to be filled under the ongoing recruitment drive.

