NTA UGC-NET December 2019 begins Today, Check Details on nta.ac.in

NTA UGC-NET December 2019

The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) form 2nd to 6th December 2019. The exam will be conducted across the country in various exam centres. Candidates are advised to prepare themselves well before appearing for the exam.

Exam Pattern:

The NET exam will have two papers.

Both the paper will be of objective type multiple choice questions.

Candidates need to get qualifying marks in both the papers of UGC- NET aggregately. Those who qualify the exam will get appointed as the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

The official website to get more details on the exam is www.nta.ac.in .

Candidates qualifying for JRF posts will be able to pursue research in the subject which they have taken in their post-graduation or more related subjects. On side they can also continue their career as an Assistant Professor.

Candidates must bring the following documents to the exam centre:

A print copy of the admit card issued by NTA.

A photograph of passport size. The photo must resemble with that being uploaded in the application.

The photograph is needed for pasting in the attendance sheet of the examination centre.

An authorized photo ID proof such as PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID card etc.

PwD certificate if claimed for the same.

The name mentioned on the photo ID card must match with that of the application and Admit card.

Also read, NTA NET 2019.

The first shift or paper 1 will begin from 9:30 am and end on 12:30 pm. The exam will be for a duration of 3 hours. The second paper will begin from 2:30 pm and will end on 5:30 pm.

Candidates must bring their admit card to the exam hall without fails as it is a mandatory document and without which candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Keep visiting the official website for more updates on the exam.

Candidates can stay tuned to other applicants through our group, NTA NET EXAM.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x-praokjFEM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

NTA UGC-NET December 2019 begins Today, Check Details on nta.ac.in was last modified:

Read More