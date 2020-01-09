NOU Recruitment 2020: Apply for 75 Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts on nou.nic.in

NOU Recruitment 2020

The applications for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor has been released by the North Orissa University (NOU). Candidates who are interested can apply for North Orissa University (NOU) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format before the deadline.

The registration form must be submitted on or before 05 February 2020.

Vacancy Details:

Professor: 14 Posts

Associate Professor: 27 Posts

Assistant Professor: 34 Posts

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Date Candidates can apply offline before 5th February 2019

The official website of NOU to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.nou.nic.in/ .

Educational Qualification:

Professor : Candidates must hold a Doctorate degree in the concerned subject, and must have published work of high quality actively in research with evidence of published work with, Must have a minimum of 10 research papers in the peer-reviewed or UGC (University Grants Commission)-listed journals and a total of research score of 120 as per the criteria of given in Appendix II. Table 2 UGC notification dated 18th July, 2o18.

: Candidates must hold a Doctorate degree in the concerned subject, and must have published work of high quality actively in research with evidence of published work with, Must have a minimum of 10 research papers in the peer-reviewed or UGC (University Grants Commission)-listed journals and a total of research score of 120 as per the criteria of given in Appendix II. Table 2 UGC notification dated 18th July, 2o18. Associate Professor:

A good academic record with Doctorate with PhD Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline is required. Must hold a Master’s Degree with a minimum of 55% marks (or equivalent grade point wherever the grading system is followed) is essential. An experience of 08 years in the teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that or Assistant Professor in a University.

Assistant Professor : A PG with Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications (10th, 12th and graduate certificate), the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test – NET by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC (University Grants Commission) like SLET/SET.

:

Candidates eligible and who are interested can apply for North Orissa University (NOU) Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format by or before 05 February 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="North Orissa University Recruitment 2020,Professor, Associate Professor, Odia tech Time" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kOO6kdcHlXM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More