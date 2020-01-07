NSUT Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 135 Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor Posts on nsut.ac.in

NSUT Delhi Recruitment 2020

NSUT, Delhi has welcomed applications for Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor posts on direct enlistment basis in different offices – Engineering and Technology, Management, Sciences (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and Humanities (English). The qualified individuals can apply online to the post through the official site most recent by 20 February 2020 till 12.00 PM (night).

Notification Details:

Notification NSUT, Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 135 Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor Posts Last Date of Submission Feb 20, 2020 Official URL http://nsut.ac.in/ City New Delhi State Delhi Country India Education Qual Doctorate, Graduate, Post Graduate

Important Dates:

Commencement of Submission of Online Application: 10 January 2020

End of Submission of Online Application: 20 February 2020 till 12.00 PM

End of Submission of Hard Copy Application: 28 February 2020

Vacancy Details:

Assistant Professor – 74 Posts

Associate Professor– 44 Posts

Professor – 17 Posts

Subject-wise vacancy break-up available in the Official Notification

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor – Graduate/ Post Graduate in relevant discipline and NET/SLET/SET qualified, if applicable.

Associate Professor– Master’s Degree along with PhD in relevant discipline and minimum 8 years of experience in teaching / research / industry.

Professor – Master’s Degree along with PhD in relevant discipline and minimum 10 years of experience in teaching / research / industry. At least 6 research papers published.

Age Limits (as on closing date applications):

Assistant Professor – Upper limit 35 years

Associate Professor– Upper limit 50 years

Professor – Upper Limit 55 years

Note: Age Relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC individuals as per the norms.

Application Fee:

For General and OBC Candidates– Rs.1000/-

For SC/ST/PwD Candidates – Rs.500/-

Payment Mode: Online

How to Apply?

The qualified aspirants can apply online to the post through the official application structure available at (http://nsut.ac.in ) of the University. Once the online application is submitted, the hard copy of the same is to be sent alongside the required documents and certificates as mentioned in the official notice to The Registrar, Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Azad Hind Fauj Marg, Sector-3, Dwarka, New Delhi-110078. The last date of accommodation of printed version of the online application is 28 February 2020.

