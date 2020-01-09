All India Trade Test (AITT) Revised Schedule to be Released Soon on apprenticeship.gov.in

All India Trade Test (AITT) Revised Schedule

The All India Trade Test (AITT) scheduled for January 2020 was postponed and the revised exam schedule is expected soon. This exam is going to be held under Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS).

Directorate General of Training (DGT) in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for various Vocational Training Schemes is conducting the examination of AITT. AITT under CTS is being held twice a year for more than 25 lakh candidates.

the NCVT had announced that All India Trade Test scheduled for January in the form of a notice released on December 20. The delay in the announcement of the ITI semester result occurred due to the reason mentioned in the notice.

The ITI semester result was announced on January 8. And the revised schedule for AITT CTS can be expected soon. The council is also looking for an exam agency for conducting the computer-based test. The official web page to get more details on AITT is https://www.apprenticeship.gov.in/ .

Candidates can expect the revised program schedule for the same in due course of time after the declaration of result and the finalization of agency for conducting the computer-based test. The commission has also asked the officers to prepare question papers for trade practical and engineering drawing subjects as per guidelines and also have asked for making arrangements for conducting the exam.

Principle has been instructed that they must allow mock test facility in their IT labs to all the trainees eligible to appear in the All India Trade Test and also in weekend if required.

