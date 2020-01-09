RPSC 2016 SI PET Exam Result Announced on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link here

RPSC 2016 SI PET Exam Result

The Physical Efficiency Test – PET exam result for the 2016 Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive exam has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates appeared in the RPSC 2016 SI exam can download their result on the official website of RPSC.

The result got declared on 8th January 2020. Candidates qualified in the PET exam are now eligible to appear for the interview of the recruitment. These candidates must download the RPSC 2016 SI application form for the interview from the official website and fill it.

The application form for RPSC 2016 SI must be sent to the RPSC office before January 20th. Candidates can find the details of the same with the result document.

The official website to get more details on the exam and download the PET round result of the recruitment exam is www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

Steps to check RPSC 2016 SI PET result:

Visit the RPSC official website as mentioned above.

Go to the News Section on the home page.

Under ‘News and Events’ section and then click on the link to “check the result”.

You will get redirected to a PDF file.

Enter the credentials required to open the file.

Check and download the result file.

Take a print of the result file to check the roll numbers of all the successful candidates along with the cut-off marks.

Direct link to check and download the RPSC 2016 SI PET result is here.

Candidates qualified in the RPSC 2016 SI written exam were able to appear for the PET exam. The result for the RPSC 2016 SI written exam for the 2016 SI recruitment was declared on October 7th, 2018.

