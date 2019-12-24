NIOS D.El.Ed Admit Card 2020 for Last Supplementary Exam for January Released on dled.nios.ac.in, Check Details here

NIOS D.El.Ed Admit Card 2020

The admit card for NIOS D. El. Ed 2020 has been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling. The admit card released on 23rd December 2019. Candidates applied for NIOS D.El.Ed 2020 can download their admit card from the official website of NIOS.

The admit card released is for the supplementary exam scheduled to be held in January 2020. The examination for NIOS D.El.Ed 2020 is scheduled to begin from 4th January and will end on 18th January 2020. The timing of the NIOS D.El.Ed examination will be from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The admit card will contain all the exam related details like exam date, exam time, candidate’s name, exam venue etc. NIOS D.El.Ed 2020 Admit card is considered as one of the mandatory documents to appear for the examination without which candidate’s will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The official website to download the 2020 NIOS D.El.Ed Hall Ticket 2020 and get more details on the examination is www.dled.nios.ac.in .

Steps to download NIOS D.El.Ed Hall Ticket 2020:

Visit the official site of NIOS as mentioned above.

Click on the “NIOS D.El.Ed Hall Ticket 2020” link present on the home page.

You will get a new page, where you will have to enter the enrolment number and date of birth and click on submit.

Your admit card will get reflected on the screen.

Check the hall ticket and download it from the link.

Keep a hard copy or print of the admit card for further need.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, NIOS D.El.Ed Hall Ticket 2020 link .

Candidates can also check the complete date sheet released on the official website according to which the untrained teachers who became unsuccessful in the previous examinations and registered for the last supplementary exam in D.El.Ed can also appear for the examination.

