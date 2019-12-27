Maharashtra TET 2020: Admit Card to be Released on 4 January, Check Exam Date and other details @mahatet.in

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has released a notification stating that the MAHA TET examination will be held on the 19th of January 2020 and the MSCE will release the MAHA TET 2019 Admit cards very soon on its official website. Therefore, the candidates who are interested in applying for this examination are advised to keep a check on the official website mahatet.in.

The MSCE has also notified that they would release the MAHA TET 2019 Admit cards on the 4th of January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

Starting date of the application process 8th November 2019 Last date of the application process 28th November 2019 Release of Admit card 4th January 2020 MAHA TET examination date 19th January 2020 Release of Answer key January 2020 Declaration of results March 2020 Distribution of score card and certificate April 2020

HOW TO DOWNLOAD MAHA TET ADMIT CARDS 2019

The candidates will have to visit the official website On reaching the home page, they will have to click on the link which says MAHA TET Admit cards After clicking on the link, the candidates will have to enter the registration ID and the birth date The admit card will appear on the screen The candidates can then download the admit cards and take a printout for future use

CUT OFF PERCENTAGE

For candidates belonging to General category, the cut off percentage is 60% For candidates belonging to reserved categories such as OBC/ ST/ SC, the cut-off percentage is 55%

EXAM PATTERN OF TET PAPER 1

Child Development & Pedagogy- 30 marks

Languages-I – 30 marks

Language-II – 30 marks

Mathematics- 30 marks

Environmental Studies- 30 marks

EXAM PATTERN OF TET PAPER 2

Child Development & Pedagogy- 30 marks

Language-I – 30 marks

Language-II – 30 marks

Mathematics & Science/Social Studies- 60 marks

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE MAHA TET 2019?

The candidates will have to visit the online website, i.e. mahatet.in. After reaching the home page, the candidates will have to enter the registration details i.e. the name of the candidate, date of birth, mobile number and other important details. The candidates will then have to log in through a registration ID and Password. After logging in, the candidates will have to enter the required details such as education, eligibility and other necessary personal details. After entering the necessary credentials, the candidates will have to upload a recent scanned photograph and signature. The candidates can then go forward for making fee payment. After paying the fees, the candidates can then preview and save the page so that all the information are safely stored on the website.

