Central Railway Recruitment 2020 for 2562 Vacancies, Apply Online for Apprentice Post by 22 January @rrccr.com

Indian Railways is one of the biggest government of India entities whose operations spread across the country. In order to maintain its huge operations, Indian Railways is always looking for the best candidates for the various vacancies available with it.

To select the most eligible candidates for the vacant profiles, Indian Railways conducts different recruitment campaigns every year in which numerous candidates apply.

Recently, Central Railways floated a requirement for suitable candidates for the Apprentice Post. The notification has been published on the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Central Railways @ www.rrccr.com/home/home# on 21st December 2019.

As per the notification, the online application process starts on 23rd December 2019 and the last date for completion of the online application process is 22nd January 2020, 5.00PM.

All the candidates who wish to start a career with the Indian Railways and are interested in the ongoing Central Railway Recruitment 2020, must complete their application process as soon as possible.

As the application will not be extended and no applications would be accepted beyond the specified cut-off date, candidates must rush to complete their applications under the ongoing recruitment drive. Applications are to be completed through online mode only.

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Important Information

In order to be eligible for recruitment under Central Railway Recruitment 2020, the candidate should be at least 15 years old on 1st January 2020. In order to be eligible for recruitment under Central Railway Recruitment 2020, the candidate should not be more than 24 years old on 1st January 2020. Age relaxation of 5 years is applicable for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates. In the case of PwD and Ex-serviceman category candidates, the age relaxation limit is 10 years. In order to avail the benefits of reservation under SC/ST category, candidates need to produce their caste certificate as per the prescribed format only. Candidates must have passed class 10th exams or equivalent qualification from a recognized education board with minimum 50% marks. It is also essential for the candidates to possess a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade. Candidates need to pay an online application fee of Rs. 100. The application fee is exempt for SC, ST, and women candidates. Candidates must upload clearly scanned images of the relevant documents while completing the online application.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website that the candidates need to log-on is www.rrccr.com/home/home#

Question: When will the application process commence for Central Railway Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The online application process has already commenced on 24th December 2019.

Question: How many vacancies are available under Central Railway Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 2562 vacancies are available under Central Railway Recruitment 2020.

Question: Do the candidates need to pay any application fee?

Answer: Candidates need to pay an online application fee of Rs. 100. The application fee is exempt for SC, ST, and women candidates.

