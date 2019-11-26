NFC Hyderabad Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 17 Scientific Officer and Station Officer Posts on nfc.gov.in

NFC Hyderabad Recruitment 2019

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad has invited applications for the recruitment of Scientific officer, Station officer and other posts. Applications will be accepted in the prescribed form before 13th December 2019.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates can check below the vacancy details for the selection in NFC, Hyderabad: –

Name of Post Number of Vacancies Scientific Officer 01 Station Officer 01 Sub-Officer 04 Driver-Cum-Pump operator-cum-fireman 11

Pay Scale:

Candidates who will be selected will receive the following pay along with the other allowances as per the Central Government rules: –

Name of Post Salary Scientific Officer INR 56,100 plus NPA which will be 20% of basic pay Station Officer INR 47,600 Sub-Officer INR 35,400 Driver-Cum-Pump operator-cum-fireman INR 21,700

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates will be rejected if they don’t meet the eligibility criteria. It is recommended to check the eligibility criteria before the application form is submitted which is as follows: –

Scientific Officer – Candidate must have MBBS degree and minimum 01-year experience. It is mandatory for candidate to have a valid registration from Medical Council of India.

Station Officer – Candidate must be graduate /SSC (10 th ) or must have 05 years of experience as a sub officer. Candidates should have the valid heavy vehicle driving License and the certification of the Station officer course of the National Fire Service College or from CISF Fire training centre.

) or must have 05 years of experience as a sub officer. Candidates should have the valid heavy vehicle driving License and the certification of the Station officer course of the National Fire Service College or from CISF Fire training centre. Sub Officer – Candidates must be Secondary School Certificate and the certificate for completing the course from NFSC. They should also have the minimum of 05 years of experience as Fireman. Preference will be given to those who have the valid heavy vehicle driving license.

Driver cum Pump Operator cum Fireman – Candidate must be 12th Pass in science streams with chemistry or equivalent. They should also have the valid heavy vehicle driving license. And must have the one-year experience of driving. Preference will be to the candidates with certification course in Firefighting equipment.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.nfc.gov.in/ . Keep visiting the website frequently for latest updates.

