NIMHANS Recruitment 2020: Details on Walk in Interview for Psychiatric Social Worker Posts on nimhans.ac.in

NIMHANS Recruitment 2020

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience- NIMHANS has released an official notification stating that the recruitment for the post of psychiatric Social worker is about to begin. The candidates who are eligible and interested to work as a Psychiatric social worker can attend the walk-in interview which is to be conducted on January 16, 2020.

The candidates who are eligible and interested in attending the walk-in interview should arrive at the Committee room in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience. The committee room will be found in the Administrative block of the campus.

The page to get more details on the recruitment is http://nimhans.ac.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates want to attend the interview should qualify the eligibility criteria which are necessary to work as a Psychiatric Social Worker in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidates must have a post graduate degree in social work.

The candidates should have done the master of social work in any recognized institute with a minimum of 50 %.

The candidates should have 1 experience of working in the field after their post graduate degree.

The candidates who doesn’t have work experience are considered classified if they have done MPhil alone with their post graduate degree in social work.

The candidates who are above the age of 35 are not considered as eligible to work as a Psychiatric social worker. The candidates those who belong to the reserved category will be given age relaxation according to the government norms.

Documents Required:

The candidates those who are interested in attending the walk-in interview should bring the relevant document to the interview.

The candidates should bring their original 10th standard and 12th standard mark sheets.

The candidates should have their Post graduate mark sheet with them.

Also read, NIMHANS Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="NIMHANS RECRUITMENT" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/h2hznWMNuYU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More