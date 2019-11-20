HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2019 for 121 Psychiatric Nurse and Clinical Psychologist on statehealthsocietybihar.org

    State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for 121 Psychiatric Nurse and Clinical Psychologist on statehealthsocietybihar.org.

    State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2019

    State Health Society Bihar has released the notification for the recruitment to the post of Clinical Psychologist, Psychiatric Nurse, and others in various departments. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Bihar Health Society recruitment 2019 through the prescribed format on or before 6th December 2019.

    Important dates:

    • Commencement of submission of online application form – 19th November 2019.
    • Last date to submit the application form- 6th December 2019.

    Short Job Summary:

    Notification State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2019
    Notification date 19th November 2019
    Last date to submit the application 6th December 2019
    Official website http://statehealthsocietybihar.org/
    City Patna
    State Bihar
    Country India
    Educational qualification Graduate, PG
    Functional Medical, Administration, and other functional areas

    Vacancy details:

    • Regional program manager – 3.
    • Regional nursing consultant – 9.
    • Regional M&E officer – 4.
    • Bio-medical engineer – 5.
    • Community nurse – 23.
    • Psychiatric nurse – 27.
    • Clinical psychologist – 21.
    • Psychiatric social worker – 29.

    Educational qualification:

    • Regional program manager – the candidate should have a degree in masters’ of public health full time from any recognized institute or university.
    • Regional nursing consultant – the candidate should have B. Sc nursing or post basic nursing along with PG degree/diploma in public health from any recognized institute/university.
    • Regional M&E officer – the candidate should have a PG full time in statistics/ M. Sc (IT) full time from any recognized institute or university.
    • Bio-medical engineer – the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in engineering i.e. BE/B. Tech full time in bio-medical engineering from any recognized institute.
    • Community nurse – the candidate should have B. Sc nursing degree.
    • Psychiatric nurse – the candidate should have a diploma in psychiatric nursing recognized by INC.
    • Clinical psychologist – the candidate should have a PG degree on psychology from a recognized university.
    • Psychiatric social worker – the candidate should have master’s degree in social work/psychology from a recognized university.

    How to apply:

    The interested candidates can apply through online mode from 19th November 2019 to 6th December 2019.

