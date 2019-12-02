NVS PGT Interview Admit Card 2019 Released at navodaya.gov.in, Check here for Interview Dates

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is an autonomous body established by the Government of India under the Ministry of Human Resource Development. It functions as a part of the Department of School Education and Literacy.

This organization plays a prime role in the establishment and functioning of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, which is an alternate chain of schools predominantly found in rural India.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had announced the vacancy for several Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts earlier this year. Candidates were invited to make an application through the online website. The selection process for this post comprised of two stages – a Computer Based Test and an interview.

On 2nd September 2019, NVS had released the notification regarding the exam date of NVS PGT computer-based test. The test was conducted successfully between the 17th and 19th of November 2019.

Important Dates

Date Event NVS PGT Computer Based Test Notification 2nd September 2019 NVS PGT Computer Based Test 17th and 19th of November 2019 NVS PGT Interviews To be announced

This exam was a qualifying exam as all the students who qualified in this exam are now eligible to appear for the personal interview that will be conducted by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti .

According to a recent notification, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is now all set to conduct the interviews of the selected candidates.

The interview will be organised in the month of December. In fact, the NVS has also released the admit card for the interview. The admit is a very important document and must be carried by the candidates on the interview day.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview can download their admit by following a few simple steps as stated below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which is https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/en/Home1

Step-2 : Go to the What's New section on the homepage of the website.

Step-3 : Click on the link which reads "Link for downloading the e-call letter to attend interview i.r.o. candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of PGTs under Direct Recruitment Drive-July 2019"

Step-4 : A new page will open up where the candidates will have to log in with their personal credentials.

Step-5 : Once the details are filled, click on the submit button.

Step-6 : The admit card will open up on the screen. Go through the admit card carefully and download it in a PDF format.

Step-7 : Candidates can also take a printout of the admit card as it will have to be presented on the day of the interview.

Once the candidates have their admit card, they are all set to appear for the interview. They must thoroughly prepare for the interview so that they are finally selected for the PGT post.

For more updates about the recruitment process of NVS PGT 2019, candidates must regularly visit their official website.

NVS PGT Interview Admit Card 2019 Released at navodaya.gov.in, Check here for Interview Dates

