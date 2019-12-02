HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • NVS PGT Interview Admit Card 2019 Released at navodaya.gov.in, Check here for Interview Dates

    Posted on by Vasudha

    NVS PGT Interview Admit Card 2019, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Released Interview Admit Cardat official website navodaya.gov.in

    The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is an autonomous body established by the Government of India under the Ministry of Human Resource Development. It functions as a part of the Department of School Education and Literacy.

    This organization plays a prime role in the establishment and functioning of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, which is an alternate chain of schools predominantly found in rural India.

    The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had announced the vacancy for several Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts earlier this year. Candidates were invited to make an application through the online website. The selection process for this post comprised of two stages – a Computer Based Test and an interview.

    On 2nd September 2019, NVS had released the notification regarding the exam date of NVS PGT computer-based test. The test was conducted successfully between the 17th and 19th of November 2019.

    Important Dates

    Date Event
    NVS PGT Computer Based Test Notification 2nd September 2019
    NVS PGT Computer Based Test 17th and 19th of November 2019
    NVS PGT Interviews To be announced

    This exam was a qualifying exam as all the students who qualified in this exam are now eligible to appear for the personal interview that will be conducted by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti .

    According to a recent notification, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is now all set to conduct the interviews of the selected candidates.

    The interview will be organised in the month of December. In fact, the NVS has also released the admit card for the interview. The admit is a very important document and must be carried by the candidates on the interview day.

    Candidates who have qualified for the interview can download their admit by following a few simple steps as stated below –

    • Step-1 : Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which is https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/en/Home1
    • Step-2 : Go to the What’s New section on the homepage of the website.
    • Step-3 : Click on the link which reads “Link for downloading the e-call letter to attend interview i.r.o. candidates shortlisted for interview for the post of PGTs under Direct Recruitment Drive-July 2019”
    • Step-4 : A new page will open up where the candidates will have to log in with their personal credentials.
    • Step-5 : Once the details are filled, click on the submit button.
    • Step-6 : The admit card will open up on the screen. Go through the admit card carefully and download it in a PDF format.
    • Step-7 : Candidates can also take a printout of the admit card as it will have to be presented on the day of the interview.

    Once the candidates have their admit card, they are all set to appear for the interview. They must thoroughly prepare for the interview so that they are finally selected for the PGT post.

    For more updates about the recruitment process of NVS PGT 2019, candidates must regularly visit their official website.

    Read Next

    Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019, Bihar School Examination Board Re-open Application Window for State Teachers Eligibility Test on 20th December. Candidates can apply from official website bsebstet2019.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours