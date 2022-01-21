NIBM Pune PGDM Admission 2022-2024: Application, Important Dates, Eligibility and Selection Process

National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), Pune was established by Reserve Bank of India and other banks in 1969 as a “think tank of the banking system”.

The 2- year full-time residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management in Banking and Financial Services or PGDM (B&FS), is recognized by AICTE. The specialized programme aims to train students in the field of banking and finance. The institution has best-in-class expertise and the institution is widely recognized by the banking industry.

NIBM has made the Admissions prospectus for this academic year of 2022 available on the official website. Admission prospectus contains various information about the institute such as the reasons to join NIBM, Collaborations, Curriculum, Placements, Fee Structure and Admission Process.

The 2022 admission process for PGDM (B&FS) is ongoing. The candidates seeking admission to the institution can find application guide, eligibility criteria, important dates and selection process from this article. Reservation (EWS/NC-OBS/ST/SC) have been introduced by the institute from the academic year of 2021. The reservation policy follows Government of India norms. To avail reservation, the aspirants have to submit a valid category certificate.

PGDM Important dates:

Application end date for PGDM (B&FS) 2022-2024: March 20, 2022

Eligibility criteria for PGDM(B&FS):

All candidates must meet the minimum eligibility criteria in order to be eligible for the shortlisting process. Incorrect/invalid information provided may lead to disqualification of the application. Application fee will not be refunded at any cause.

CAT 2021 / XAT 2022 / CMAT 2022/a valid GMAT/GRE scorecard.

A Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized College/ University or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

Students appearing in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply. Such applicants will have to produce the certificate (latest by 30th June 2022) from the current institution that states the candidate is awaiting the final results and has secured minimum 50% marks as per the latest available mark sheet.

NIBM has introduced admission prospectus from this year. To check admission prospectus kindly refer to our official website.

PGDM (B&FS) Application Process 2022-2024: A Step-by-Step Guide

Documents required:

Class 10th Marksheet

Class 12th Marksheet

Graduation Marksheet and Certificate

A passport size photo

Reservation certificate if the candidate is belonging to EWS/NC-OBC/SC/ST. PwD certificate is mandatory for person with disabilities.

ID card with photo (Aadhar/PAN/Passport/Driving License)

Keep the scanned files of documents and a passport size colour picture ready before filling out the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIBM India at https://www.nibmindia.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘PGDM’ option from the menu. A new page will open.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab. A new tab will open.

Step 4: Enter your name, email address, Mobile number. Create a new password and submit to begin the registration.

Step 5: Log in to fill the application form.

Step 6: Upload the required documents. The file format of the picture must be jpg/ jpeg. The image size should not exceed 500 KB.

Step 7: Pay Rs. 2000/– as the Application Form cost. Accepted modes of payment include Credit Cards, Debit Cards & Net Banking.

PGDM (B&FS) 2022-2024 Selection Process

Applicants will be shortlisted for WAT/PI process based on any of the following entrance exam scorecard submitted

CAT 2021

XAT 2022

CMAT 2022

GMAT

GRE

The mode of conduct for WAT/PI will be informed later vowing to the COVID-19 pandemic and Government norms. Kindly keep a tab on the official website for information regarding the mode of conduct for WAT/PI process.

