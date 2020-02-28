NIBM Pune: How is the NIBM Pune? What are the expected Cut-offs through CAT, XAT and CMAT?

About NIBM Pune

The establishment of the National Institute of Bank Management or NIBM was envisaged by the Reserve Bank of India after consulting with the Government of India.

The RBI set up the NIBM in 1969 amid the lush green valley in Pune, Maharashtra. Since then, NIBM Pune has been the leading institution of the country in the banking and finance domain.

NIBM Pune became the first institute in India to offer a Post Graduate Programme in Banking and Finance. As the course received the AICTE approval, the name of the programme was changed into the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in Banking and Financial Services.

NIBM also offers 100s of executive training programmes in which hundreds of International bank executives of all levels participate. Besides these programmes, NIBM Pune, is registered as a Society under the Indian Societies Registration Act of 1860.

The institute also received the ‘Scientific and Industrial Research Organization’ recognition from the Department of Scientific

and Industrial Research of Indian Government’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

What is PGDM (B&FS)?

The PGDM (B&FS) is the flagship programme of NIBM Pune. It is a 2-year full-time MBA equivalent course designed to provide the BFSI sector with young and talented future leaders.

Apart from the distinctions of functional banking systems, the PGDM focuses on the development of analytical skills, subject knowledge and use of classroom knowledge in real-life projects.

The quality of the NIBM PGDM can be estimated from the fact that the course is recording 100% placements since the commencement of the programme.

How is the NIBM Pune?

The excellence of NIBM Pune is reflected in the following factors.

Premier Research organization in the Banking and Financial domains. Bank executives of other developing countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, etc regularly participate in the Executive Training Programmes of NIBM. Past programmes have witnessed over 5,000 National and International participants from 100+ countries for 150+ Training Programs by NIBM Pune. Helps the Indian Banking and Financial Sector to transform into a world-class sector by providing valuable consultation. Placements: 100% placement record since the starting of the course. E-Certificate Courses: 7 courses in the field of Credit, Risk, Audit, Treasury, Retail Management and Management for Payments Bank. Recipient of multiple SKOCH Awards: PLatinum award for Smart Governance and Smart Governance Platinum Award for PGDM B&FS. Education Leadership Award by ABP News National Education Awards in July 2019. Worldwide Achievers’ Award: For being the outstanding B‐School in Banking and Finance at the World Education Summit and Awards in March 2018. Classes are taken by Distinguished Faculty, Industry Experts and Various Eminent Guest Faculties. Knowledge Resources: Platforms Bourse Games developed by NIBM Proprietary Trading Simulation Platform. Students get access to the National Digital Library, multiple Database Resources such as Reuters, Prowess IQ, CMIE Economic Outlook along with Software and Online Resources like EBSCO, EPW, J‐Stor. Executive Training Programmes in areas of Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Strategic & Planning Marketing and International Banking and Finance. NIBM collaborates with several national and international schools and organizations. Some well-known associations of NIBM Pune include Kellogg School of Management, Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, Graduate School of Business – Stanford University, Financial Services Volunteer Corps (FSVC) USA, KPMG, PWC, etc.

What is the overall Selection Process of NIBM Pune for 2020?

There are 4 stages of the Selection Process.

Application: Interested candidates must have a recognized Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a valid management entrance test score Shortlisting: Applicants will be shortlisted based on the CAT 2019/CMAT 2020/XAT 2020 Percentiles. WAT-PI: Selected applicants have to appear for Written Ability Test and Personal Interview. Final Merit List: The combined scores of WAT-PI, Entrance Test weightage and academic performance will determine Final Selection.

What is the cut-off expected cut-off through CAT?

Based on the previous year’s data, applicants can expect the CAT 2019 cut-off to be in the range of 80 to 85 percentile.

What is the expected cut-off through CMAT?

Candidates can expect the CMAT 2020 cut-off for PGDM (B&FS) to be 93+ percentile.

What is the expected cut-off through XAT?

PGDM (B&FS) aspirants can expect the XAT 2020 cut-off for NIBM Pune between 80 to 85 percentile.

