NIBM Pune PGDM Admission 2020: Check here for Application, Important Dates, Eligibility and Selection Process

The National Institute of Bank Management or NIBM, Pune is a top-rated AICTE recognized B-School established by the Reserve Bank of India in 1969 as a “think tank of the banking system”.

The 2-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Banking and Financial Services) is known to offer the best knowledge and expertise in the field of finance. As the name of the programme suggests, the NIBM Pune aims to develop and train talented youngsters who specialize in the core business functions of the Banking and Financial Services (B&FS).

The application process of the PGDM (B&FS) is ongoing. Interested candidates must read this article before registering for the PGDM programme at NIBM Pune. Check all the details related to the PGDM application process here.

PGDM Important Dates

Last Date for Application for PGDM (B&FS) 2020-2022: March 20, 2020

PGDM (B&FS) Minimum Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must ensure that they meet the minimum eligibility requirements before applying to NIBM. Candidates meeting the following criteria will be considered for the shortlisting process of the second stage. Incorrect information at any stage of the selection process will lead to the disqualification of the candidature.

CAT 2019 / XAT 2020 / CMAT 2020 Scorecard.

A Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized College/ University or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

Students appearing in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply. Such applicants will have to produce the certificate (latest by 30th June 2020) from the current institution that states the candidate is awaiting the final results and has secured minimum 50% marks as per the latest available mark sheet.

PGDM (B&FS) Application Process 2020-2022: A Step by Step Guide

Keep the scanned files of documents and a passport size colour picture ready before filling out the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NIBM Pune- http://nibmindia.org/

Step 2: Click on the ‘PGDM’ option from the menu. A new page will open.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab. A new tab will open.

Step 4: Enter your name, email address, Mobile number. Create a new password and submit to begin the registration.

Step 5: Log in to fill the application form.

Step 6: Upload the required documents. The file format of the picture must be jpg/ jpeg. The image size should not exceed 2 MB.

Step 7: Pay Rs. 1500/– as the Application Form cost. Accepted modes of payment include Credit Cards, Debit Cards & Net Banking.

PGDM (B&FS) 2020-2022 Selection Process

Applicants will be shortlisted for the Writing Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) stage based on any of the following management entrance test scores.

CAT 2019

XAT 2020

CMAT 2020

The WAT and PI will be conducted on the same day. Attending this stage of the admission process is mandatory. The Date and Venue for the WAT and PI will be notified to the selected candidates by email.

Selected applicants might have to undertake an additional written test (if necessary) at a later stage.

NIBM PGDM WAT-PI Cities

The WAT and PI for PGDM (B&FS) will be conducted in the following cities.

Bengaluru

Delhi

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Pune

Documents to carry for NIBM WAT & PI

Applicants must carry the original and a self-attested xerox copy of each of the following documents on the day of WAT and PI.

Class 10th Marksheet

Class 12th Marksheet

Graduation Marksheet and Certificate

A passport size photo

Candidates awaiting the final results must get a letter from the head of the institution certifying that he/she has secured 50% marks in the latest exam.

The final merit list will be published in April or May 2020.

NIBM Pune PGDM Course Fee

The total course fee of the 2-year PGDM (B&FS) programme is Rs. 12 Lakh

First Year + Second Year Term I & IV Term II & V Term III & VI Academic Fee 1,25,000 1,25,000 1,25,000 Reading Material / Books 10,000 10,000 10,000 Students Welfare 27,000 0 0 Library Fee 7,000 7,000 7,000 Computer / Internet 15,000 15,000 15,000 Hostel & Amenities 29,000 29,000 29,000 Alumni Association Term I- 9,000 Term IV- 0 0 0 Summer Internship (To be paid in Term I only) 6000 0 0 Placements (To be paid in Term IV only) 15,000 0 0 Total 2,28,000+ 2,28,000 1,86,000+1,86,000 1,86,000+1,86,000

Security Deposit (Refundable) : Rs. 12,000

Mess Deposit (Refundable) : Rs. 8,000

Note- The Fee Structure of PGDM 2020-22 Batch is subject to revision.

