ILBS, Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 327 Nurse, Resident, Consultant and Other Posts on ilbs.in

ILBS, Delhi Recruitment 2020

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences ILBS, Delhi is looking for the eligible candidates for the post of Nurse, Resident, Consultant and other posts on the contract basis. The notification for the recruitment was released on 29th December 2019 and the last date to submit the application form is 31st January 2020.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test or skill test followed by the personal interview round. It is mandatory for the candidates to read the full instructions on the official website before applying for the posts.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates can check below the following total of 327 vacancies released by the ILBS:-

There are total of 200 Posts for Executive and Junior Executive Nurse.

There are total of 15 posts for Senior Resident.

There are total of 09 posts of consultant.

Candidates should check the official website for full details of vacancies in ILBS.

Candidates who are interested in working with Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences can visit the official website which is https://www.ilbs.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have the working knowledge of computers is necessary. There are different eligibility criteria for each post, therefore the candidates are requested to visit the official website for full details before filling up the form.

Candidates would be rejected if they do not meet the eligibility criteria.

Application Procedure:

Candidates would need to apply online through the official website before 31st January 2020. Application fees would also be necessary to submit along with the application form. The application fees for general candidates and OBC candidates is Rs 500/- and the application fees for SC/ST/Ex- servicemen candidates is Rs 100/-. There will no fees for the persons with disabilities, proper medical certificate would need to be submitted.

Candidates would also need to scan the necessary documents like date of birth certificate, educational qualifications, category certificate, if any and work experience certificates.

