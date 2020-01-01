HPSSC Recruitment Alert 2020: Apply Online for 1099 Staff Nurse & other posts on hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC Recruitment Alert 2020

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, HPSSC has welcomed aspirants to apply for Staff Nurse and different posts. The recruitment process is conducted to fill 1099 posts in the commission. Aspirants can apply for the post through the official site of HPPSC at hpsssb.hp.gov.in. The registration window to apply for the post will remain open till January 30, 2020.

The candidates are supposed to bring a print out of the downloaded copy of the online application form alongside all other self-attested copies of essential documents and certificates during the documentation/Evaluation process which carries 15 marks.

Important Dates:

Start date of the application process: December 31, 2019

Last date of application: January 30, 2020Number of Vacancies

Staff Nurse – 349 Posts Statistical Assistant- 8 Posts Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2- 10 Posts Perfusionist- 1 Post Laboratory Technician 1 Post Laboratory Assistant 1 Post Computer Operator 1 Post Electrician 5 Posts Steno-Typist 31 Posts Store Keeper 9 Posts Marketing Assistant 2 Posts Supervisor 41 Posts Junior Auditor 13 Posts Auditor 5 Posts Computer Programmer 3 Posts Conductor 568 Posts Clerk 9 Posts Junior Scale Stenographer 3 Posts Junior Engineer (Civil) 3 Posts Field Assistant 1 Post Accounts Clerk 13 Posts Civil Defence Instructor/Chief Instructor/Platoon Commander/Admn.Officer and Asst Store Officer 3 Posts Senior Technician (Electrician) 1 Post Technician (Refrigeration) 4 Posts Technician (Electrical) 1 Post

Age Limit:

The minimum and maximum age limit will be figured as on 01-01-2019. The upper age limit relaxation of five years will be given to candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes, persons with incapacities, children/grandchildren of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh and ex-servicemen candidates of H.P. as per the notification and rules/instructions of H.P. Govt.

Registration fee

For applicants of the unreserved category: Rs. 360/

For applicants of the differently-abled category: Rs 120/ and

For applicants of SC/ST category: Rs 120/

For further detailed information and updates regarding recruitment, candidates can visit the official website of the commission, http://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/.

