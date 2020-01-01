HomeStaff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020 Articles
    HPSSC Recruitment Alert 2020: Apply Online for 1099 Staff Nurse & other posts on hpsssb.hp.gov.in

    HPSSC Recruitment Alert 2020: Candidates can apply Online for 1099 Staff Nurse & other posts on hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

    Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, HPSSC has welcomed aspirants to apply for Staff Nurse and different posts. The recruitment process is conducted to fill 1099 posts in the commission. Aspirants can apply for the post through the official site of HPPSC at hpsssb.hp.gov.in. The registration window to apply for the post will remain open till January 30, 2020.

    The candidates are supposed to bring a print out of the downloaded copy of the online application form alongside all other self-attested copies of essential documents and certificates during the documentation/Evaluation process which carries 15 marks.

    Important Dates:

    Start date of the application process: December 31, 2019

    Last date of application: January 30, 2020Number of Vacancies

    Staff Nurse – 349 Posts
    Statistical Assistant- 8 Posts
    Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2- 10 Posts
    Perfusionist- 1 Post
    Laboratory Technician 1 Post
    Laboratory Assistant 1 Post
    Computer Operator 1 Post
    Electrician 5 Posts
    Steno-Typist 31 Posts
    Store Keeper 9 Posts
    Marketing Assistant 2 Posts
    Supervisor 41 Posts
    Junior Auditor 13 Posts
    Auditor 5 Posts
    Computer Programmer 3 Posts
    Conductor 568 Posts
    Clerk 9 Posts
    Junior Scale Stenographer 3 Posts
    Junior Engineer (Civil) 3 Posts
    Field Assistant 1 Post
    Accounts Clerk 13 Posts
    Civil Defence Instructor/Chief Instructor/Platoon Commander/Admn.Officer and Asst Store Officer 3 Posts
    Senior Technician (Electrician) 1 Post
    Technician (Refrigeration) 4 Posts
    Technician (Electrical) 1 Post

    Age Limit:

    The minimum and maximum age limit will be figured as on 01-01-2019. The upper age limit relaxation of five years will be given to candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes, persons with incapacities, children/grandchildren of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh and ex-servicemen candidates of H.P. as per the notification and rules/instructions of H.P. Govt.

    Registration fee

    • For applicants of the unreserved category: Rs. 360/
    • For applicants of the differently-abled category: Rs 120/ and
    • For applicants of SC/ST category: Rs 120/

    For further detailed information and updates regarding recruitment, candidates can visit the official website of the commission, http://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/.

    Also read, HPSSC Recruitment 2019.

