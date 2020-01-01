HPSSC Recruitment Alert 2020: Apply Online for 1099 Staff Nurse & other posts on hpsssb.hp.gov.in
Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, HPSSC has welcomed aspirants to apply for Staff Nurse and different posts. The recruitment process is conducted to fill 1099 posts in the commission. Aspirants can apply for the post through the official site of HPPSC at hpsssb.hp.gov.in. The registration window to apply for the post will remain open till January 30, 2020.
The candidates are supposed to bring a print out of the downloaded copy of the online application form alongside all other self-attested copies of essential documents and certificates during the documentation/Evaluation process which carries 15 marks.
Important Dates:
Start date of the application process: December 31, 2019
Last date of application: January 30, 2020Number of Vacancies
|Staff Nurse –
|349 Posts
|Statistical Assistant-
|8 Posts
|Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2-
|10 Posts
|Perfusionist-
|1 Post
|Laboratory Technician
|1 Post
|Laboratory Assistant
|1 Post
|Computer Operator
|1 Post
|Electrician
|5 Posts
|Steno-Typist
|31 Posts
|Store Keeper
|9 Posts
|Marketing Assistant
|2 Posts
|Supervisor
|41 Posts
|Junior Auditor
|13 Posts
|Auditor
|5 Posts
|Computer Programmer
|3 Posts
|Conductor
|568 Posts
|Clerk
|9 Posts
|Junior Scale Stenographer
|3 Posts
|Junior Engineer (Civil)
|3 Posts
|Field Assistant
|1 Post
|Accounts Clerk
|13 Posts
|Civil Defence Instructor/Chief Instructor/Platoon Commander/Admn.Officer and Asst Store Officer
|3 Posts
|Senior Technician (Electrician)
|1 Post
|Technician (Refrigeration)
|4 Posts
|Technician (Electrical)
|1 Post
Age Limit:
The minimum and maximum age limit will be figured as on 01-01-2019. The upper age limit relaxation of five years will be given to candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes, persons with incapacities, children/grandchildren of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh and ex-servicemen candidates of H.P. as per the notification and rules/instructions of H.P. Govt.
Registration fee
- For applicants of the unreserved category: Rs. 360/
- For applicants of the differently-abled category: Rs 120/ and
- For applicants of SC/ST category: Rs 120/
For further detailed information and updates regarding recruitment, candidates can visit the official website of the commission, http://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/.
