Chandigarh Administration Clerk and Steno Typist Admit Card 2019 to be Out Soon on chdrectt2019.in, Steps to Download here

Chandigarh Administration Clerk and Steno Typist Admit Card 2019

The admit card of written test for Clerk & Steno-Typist (English) Posts is expected to be released soon by the Chandigarh Administration, Department of Personnel. Candidates applied for Chandigarh Administration Clerk and Steno Typist 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website of Chandigarh Administration.

Exam Pattern:

The exam for Chandigarh Administration will be conducted in English Medium only.

There will be two paper of 200 marks (100 marks each of 2 hours duration).

Each right answer will add 1 mark and there will be no negative marking.

The paper 1 will be held in the morning schedule (10.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON) and questions will be framed from English (Up to 12th level, 40 marks), General Knowledge (40 marks) and Computer Proficiency Test (20 marks).

Paper 2 will be held in the evening session (02.00 PM TO 04.00 PM) and questions will be from Mathematics (up to 10th level, 40 marks), Statistics (up to 10th level, 30 marks) and Reasoning Verbal & Non-verbal (30 marks).

The official web page to get more details on the exam and download the admit card is www.chdrectt2019.in .

Steps to download the Chandigarh Administration Clerk & Steno Typist Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “Chandigarh Administration Clerk & Steno Typist Admit Card 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the login credentials required to enter the account.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the Chandigarh Administration Clerk & Steno Typist Admit Card 2019 for future reference.

In order to qualify the Chandigarh Administration Clerk and Steno Typist test, Candidates should score at least 40% marks in each paper i.e. 40 out of 100. The merit list of the candidates will be released based on the marks obtained in the written test.

