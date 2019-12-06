Nayagrah District Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 12 Gram Rozgar Sevak Posts at nayagarh.nic.in, Check here for more details

Nayagarh District has published notifications for the Gram Rozgar Sevak Posts. Interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format for the Nayagarh Disctrict Recruitment 2019 before 02nd January 2020.

Vacancy Details

The Nayagrah District has released total of 12 posts for Gram Rozgar Sevak. Candidates will be working at Gajapati, Orissa, India. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details on the official website which is https://nayagarh.nic.in/.

Candidates who will be selected will receive the salary of Rs 7000 per month.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should be a minimum age of 18 years and maximum of 40 years of age. Candidate must be class 10th / 12th pass or equivalent as the minimum qualification for the Gram Rozgar Sevak. Candidate should also be proficient with computer “o” level and use of Odia language in computer.

It should be noted that the computer proficiency shall not count for determining the order of merit and is required only qualifying in nature.

Candidates who doesn’t meet the eligibility criteria would be rejected by the Nayagrah District.

Application Procedure

It is necessary for the candidate to go through the instructions provided on the official website for the recruitment of Gram Rozgar Sevak. Interested candidates can send the application form in the prescribed format before 02 January 2020. The application form needs to send through registered post or speedy post at the given address. The envelope must be super scribing as “Application for the Post of GRS”. Candidates should send Photocopies of the required documents along with the application form.

The address is the Project Director DRDA, Nayagarh, At/Po/Dist- Nayagarh, Pin- 752070.

It is mandate that the candidate should check the terms and conditions, security, verification & engagement details before applying for the position. The website has all the details provided in the recruitment notification.

