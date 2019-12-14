Kaithal District Court Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 6 Accounts Assistant and Additional Block Program Officer Posts, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

Candidates interested in the posts of Additional Block program posts and accounts assistant are invited by the Kaithal district to apply for the posts.

There are a total of 6 vacancies available both for the Accounts Assistant and Additional Block Program Officer post. In this, there are 3 vacancies for accounts assistant post and 3 vacancies for Additional Block Program Officer post.

The last date to apply for the post end with this year itself that is by 31st December 2019, candidates should successfully apply for the mentioned posts. Before applying candidates should make sure that they are eligible for the post.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Educational qualification for the post of Accounts Assistant: The candidate should be a post-graduate in Masters of Business Administration Social Work, Sociology, Economics, Agriculture, and Rural Development with a minimum mark of 50%.

2. Educational Qualifications for Additional Block Program Officer post: The candidate should be a graduate in Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized university by the government of India.

3. In both cases, candidates having knowledge of computers will be given preference.

The candidates have to apply for the posts that they are fit for, and then further instructions will be given once the application is submitted. The salary that would be given to the candidates for the defined job posts are as follows:

1. For the post of Accounts assistant, the candidate will be paid a sum of 21, 000 INR per month.

2. For the post of Additional Block Program Officer, the candidates will be paid a sum of 12, 000 INR per month.

Al the testimonials required at the time of application must be attested duly by the candidate before submission. Two passport-sized photographs are required too along with two envelopes addressed to self with postal stamps on it.

