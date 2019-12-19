BIHAN Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 27 Accountant, Block Project Manager and others Posts, Check Last Date to Apply and Vacancy Details

There is an important piece of information for candidates interested in pursuing a career with the Chattisgarh Gramin Aajeevika Samvardhan Samiti (BIHAN).

In order to maintain its operations, Chattisgarh Gramin Aajeevika Samvardhan Samiti floats vacancies to select suitable candidates for various vacancies available with it across the state.

In order to select the most qualified candidates, Chattisgarh Gramin Aajeevika Samvardhan Samiti conducts various recruitment rives periodically.

Recently, on 18th December 2019, Chattisgarh Gramin Aajeevika Samvardhan Samiti published a job advertisement inviting applications from interested candidates for 27 vacancies available across the profile of Accountant, Block Project Manager and several others.

BIHAN Recruitment 2019 Important Dates

Date Events Notification published for BIHAN Recruitment 2019 18th December 2019 Online application process starts for BIHAN Recruitment 2019 18th December 2019 Online application process ends for BIHAN Recruitment 2019 6th January 2020 Interview and further selection process under BIHAN Recruitment 2019 To be notified

Candidates who are interested in the advertised vacancies should log-on to the official website for BIHAN Recruitment 2019 i.e. bihan.gov.in and complete their application through the online mode.

The application process has already started on 18th December 2019 and the last date for application submission is 6th January 2020. As applications are being accepted through the online mode only, candidates must immediately log-on to the official website for BIHAN Recruitment 2019 and complete their application as soon as possible.

As there can be some technical glitches due to the rush of the candidates during the last few dates, candidates should not wait for the last day to complete their application for BIHAN Recruitment 2019.

Once all the applications and received and scrutinized, Chattisgarh Gramin Aajeevika Samvardhan Samiti will notify the further dates for selection process under the BIHAN Recruitment 2019.

All the information and updates pertaining to BIHAN Recruitment 2019 will be published on the official website only. So, the candidates must check the official website for BIHAN Recruitment 2019 for regular updates.

BIHAN Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details

Post Vacancy Accountant 02 vacancies Assistant State Program Manager 01 vacancy Block Project Manager 11 vacancies Programme Executive 01 vacancy District Programme Manager 11 vacancies District Mission Manager 01 vacancies

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will the application process start for BIHAN Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The application process has already started on 18th December 2019.

Question: Which is the official website for BIHAN Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The official website for BIHAN Recruitment 2019 is www.bihan.gov.in.

Question: How many vacancies are available under BIHAN Recruitment 2019?

Answer: A total of 27 vacancies are available under BIHAN Recruitment 2019.

Question: When will the online application process end for BIHAN Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The online application process will culminate on 6th January 2020. So the candidates must complete their applications before that.

BIHAN Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 27 Accountant, Block Project Manager and others Posts, Check Last Date to Apply and Vacancy Details was last modified:

Read More