HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • BIHAN Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 27 Accountant, Block Project Manager and others Posts, Check Last Date to Apply and Vacancy Details

    Posted on by Vasudha

    BIHAN Recruitment 2019, Chattisgarh Gramin Aajeevika Samvardhan Samiti invite application for 27 Accountant, Block Project Manager and others Posts. Candidates can apply online from official website bihan.gov.in

    There is an important piece of information for candidates interested in pursuing a career with the Chattisgarh Gramin Aajeevika Samvardhan Samiti (BIHAN).

    In order to maintain its operations, Chattisgarh Gramin Aajeevika Samvardhan Samiti floats vacancies to select suitable candidates for various vacancies available with it across the state.

    In order to select the most qualified candidates, Chattisgarh Gramin Aajeevika Samvardhan Samiti conducts various recruitment rives periodically.

    Recently, on 18th December 2019, Chattisgarh Gramin Aajeevika Samvardhan Samiti published a job advertisement inviting applications from interested candidates for 27 vacancies available across the profile of Accountant, Block Project Manager and several others.

    BIHAN Recruitment 2019 Important Dates

    Date Events
    Notification published for BIHAN Recruitment 2019 18th December 2019
    Online application process starts for BIHAN Recruitment 2019 18th December 2019
    Online application process ends for BIHAN Recruitment 2019 6th January 2020
    Interview and further selection process under BIHAN Recruitment 2019 To be notified

    Candidates who are interested in the advertised vacancies should log-on to the official website for BIHAN Recruitment 2019 i.e. bihan.gov.in and complete their application through the online mode.

    The application process has already started on 18th December 2019 and the last date for application submission is 6th January 2020. As applications are being accepted through the online mode only, candidates must immediately log-on to the official website for BIHAN Recruitment 2019 and complete their application as soon as possible.

    As there can be some technical glitches due to the rush of the candidates during the last few dates, candidates should not wait for the last day to complete their application for BIHAN Recruitment 2019.

    Once all the applications and received and scrutinized, Chattisgarh Gramin Aajeevika Samvardhan Samiti will notify the further dates for selection process under the BIHAN Recruitment 2019.

    All the information and updates pertaining to BIHAN Recruitment 2019  will be published on the official website only. So, the candidates must check the official website for BIHAN Recruitment 2019 for regular updates.

    BIHAN Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details

    Post  Vacancy
    Accountant 02 vacancies
    Assistant State Program Manager 01 vacancy
    Block Project Manager 11 vacancies
    Programme Executive 01 vacancy
    District Programme Manager 11 vacancies
    District Mission Manager 01 vacancies

    Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

    Question: When will the application process start for BIHAN Recruitment 2019?

    Answer: The application process has already started on 18th December 2019.

    Question: Which is the official website for BIHAN Recruitment 2019?

    Answer: The official website for BIHAN Recruitment 2019 is www.bihan.gov.in.

    Question: How many vacancies are available under BIHAN Recruitment 2019?

    Answer: A total of 27 vacancies are available under BIHAN Recruitment 2019.

    Question: When will the online application process end for BIHAN Recruitment 2019?

    Answer:  The online application process will culminate on 6th January 2020. So the candidates must complete their applications before that.

    Read Next

    UKSSSC Recruitment Notification 2019 for 419 Vacancies for Patwari Post Released Soon
    UKSSSC Recruitment 2019, Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission released notification soon for 419 vacancies in the post of Patwari. Candidates can check official website www.sssc.uk.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours
    CBSE 10th and 12th Board Class Date Sheet 2020 Released, Download now @www.cbse.nic.in
    CBSE Board Class 12th and 10th , Central Board of Secondary Education declared the date sheet for both 12th and 10th Class. Candidates can check official website www.cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    JIPMER Recruitment 2020: Application Process Begins for Group B and Group C Posts, Check Important Dates here
    JIPMER Recruitment 2020, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research released Notification Application Process Begins for Group B and Group C Posts.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    ICSI CS Foundation 2019 Admit Card Released, Download now @icsi.edu
    ICSI CS Foundation 2019, Institute of Company Secretaries of India released Admit card at official website icsi.edu. Candidates can download their hall ticket.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Marathi Language become Mandatory in all CBSE and ICSE Schools in Maharashtra
    Marathi a mandatory subject, government should announce that Marathi language be made a complusion in CBSE and ICSE schools in Maharashtra
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours